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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
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Nitinotes Announces First Commercial EndoZip Procedures in Spain

Milestone expands European rollout following CE Mark approval

CAESAREA, Israel, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nitinotes Ltd., a medical technology company with the first CE-marked automated suturing system designed for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG), today announced the completion of the first commercial EndoZip procedures in Spain, marking continued expansion of its European rollout.

The procedures were performed by Prof. Gontrand Lopez-Nava, M.D., Ph.D., FASGE, Director of Bariatric Endoscopy at Madrid Sanchinarro University Hospital, a leading center for advanced bariatric endoscopy.

Prof. Lopez-Nava previously performed the first-in-human EndoZip procedures that contributed to the clinical experience supporting CE Mark approval and now continues to use the system in commercial practice, reflecting an important step in the transition from early clinical validation to broader adoption.

EndoZip is a fully automated, single-operator suturing system designed for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG). By automating key suturing steps, the system is intended to support procedural consistency and reproducibility while allowing the physician to maintain standard endoscopic visualization and tactile feedback.

"Having worked with EndoZip from its early clinical experience, it is encouraging to now use the system in routine practice," said Prof. Lopez-Nava. "Automation has the potential to simplify ESG workflow while maintaining procedural control, which may support broader clinical adoption and expanded access to minimally invasive metabolic interventions."

ESG continues to gain adoption as a minimally invasive metabolic intervention for patients seeking durable weight-loss options without surgery, and as an alternative for those who are not candidates for, or who discontinue, pharmacologic therapy. The first commercial cases in Spain reflect growing European interest in EndoZip, a minimally invasive, automated endoluminal approach designed to support procedural consistency and integration into established bariatric and gastroenterology practices.

"Expanding into Spain represents an important step in our measured European rollout," said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Nitinotes. "We are pleased to collaborate with Prof. Lopez-Nava, whose early clinical experience with EndoZip and continued leadership in bariatric endoscopy support the integration of automated ESG into routine practice."

About Nitinotes
Nitinotes is a privately held medical device company pioneering automated endoluminal suturing solutions for obesity care. EndoZip is CE marked and commercially available in Europe. In the United States, EndoZip is investigational and limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use.

For more information, visit https://nitinotesurgical.com.

Media Contact:
Offer Nonhoff
Chief Financial Officer
offer@nitinotesurgical.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nitinotes-announces-first-commercial-endozip-procedures-in-spain-302750798.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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