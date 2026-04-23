Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Expands Programmatic Capabilities Through Integration with VIOOH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Firefly , the global leader in moving out-of-home (OOH) advertising, today announced an integration with VIOOH , the leading premium global digital out-of-home (DOOH) supply-side platform.

The integration provides an additional programmatic pathway for advertisers to discover and activate Firefly's inventory through VIOOH's global platform. Buyers can access Firefly's network via major demand-side platforms (DSPs), enabling seamless, data-driven campaign execution across high-impact, street-level environments.

Unlocking Programmatic Access to Moving Media

Through this integration, advertisers can now access Firefly's moving fleet and digital car top network via VIOOH's platform, enabling streamlined, data-driven campaign activation across mobile OOH formats. The partnership connects Firefly's inventory to a global ecosystem of demand-side platforms, allowing brands to plan, buy, and optimize campaigns in real time within familiar programmatic workflows.

While programmatic DOOH has historically been centered around stationary formats, integrating moving media into these workflows has often been more complex. This integration further simplifies that process, making mobility-based inventory easier to access and activate alongside traditional DOOH.

By complementing stationary placements with mobility and route-based urban coverage, Firefly enables campaigns to extend beyond fixed locations and reach audiences continuously as they move through the city.

Expanding Reach Across the Urban Landscape

Firefly's network of more than 60,000 screens delivers coverage across key urban environments, reaching consumers throughout their daily journeys. By integrating with VIOOH, Firefly extends its existing programmatic footprint, enabling advertisers to activate campaigns that move with audiences across neighborhoods, transit corridors, and high-traffic areas.

The integration supports all programmatic buying methods, offering flexibility for both brand and performance-driven campaigns.

A Step Forward for Programmatic DOOH

Firefly's integration with VIOOH makes its inventory more accessible and easier to activate within programmatic workflows. Advertisers can seamlessly plan, buy, and execute campaigns across mobility-based formats using the same systems they rely on across the broader programmatic ecosystem.

As advertisers increasingly prioritize flexibility and efficiency, the integration removes friction from the activation process, enabling faster deployment and more streamlined campaign management across dynamic, street-level environments.

By bringing mobility-based inventory into VIOOH's infrastructure, the partnership expands the range of formats available programmatically while aligning with how modern campaigns are planned and executed today.

"This integration is about making moving media as intuitive to plan and activate as any other format in the programmatic ecosystem," said Altug Simsek, Chief Business and Strategy Officer at Firefly. "At Firefly, we've built the largest and most scaled mobility-based out-of-home network, and we're focused on bringing mobility into the core of how modern campaigns are planned and executed. By connecting Firefly's network to VIOOH's global platform, we're creating an additional buying pathway for advertisers to incorporate mobility-based inventory alongside other OOH formats, unlocking greater reach, stronger frequency, and more effective campaign performance through continuous, citywide coverage."

"Our integration with Firefly brings moving media inventory into the programmatic ecosystem in a way that is seamless and straightforward for buyers to activate," said Gavin Wilson, Global Chief Commercial Officer at VIOOH. "Through programmatic buying via VIOOH's supply-side platform, advertisers gain enhanced flexibility, precision targeting and improved efficiency, ensuring maximum impact and measurable results. With Firefly's 60,000 screen network, advertisers can now reach audiences throughout their daily travels, complementing static creative with a truly dynamic, citywide presence."

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in moving out-of-home advertising, with a network of more than 60,000 screens across all major U.S. markets and operations in 7 countries, delivering over 13 billion impressions each month. Firefly transforms traditional static environments into dynamic engagement platforms through car top displays and branded wraps on taxi and rideshare vehicles, along with experiential activations. Leveraging its digital car top network and moving fleet, Firefly provides geo-targeted reach and contextual targeting, enabling brands to deliver relevant messages in real time.

Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and Istanbul.

For more information visit www.fireflyon.com .

Firefly's latest news and updates are available on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Vimeo .

For media inquiries, contact:

Ece Daviso

ece.daviso@fireflyon.com

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading premium global digital out-of-home supply-side platform.

Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH's platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns using programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 37 markets and drives demand through partnerships with +50 DSPs globally, with more to follow.

For more information about VIOOH, please visit www.viooh.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE: Firefly Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/firefly-expands-programmatic-capabilities-through-integration-wi-1160285