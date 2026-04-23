Scientists at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have created a film-based system that applies color patterns and cutouts to PV modules using the institute's MorphoColor technology, enabling modules to imitate roof tiles, masonry, and facades with around 5% efficiency loss.Researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have developed a technique for applying colored films with transparent cutouts to solar modules, enabling complex visual patterns while retaining approximately 95% of the power output of an uncoated module. The ShadeCut technology uses laser or ...

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