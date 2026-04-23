LCP Delta has conducted a study analyzing the potential contribution of long-duration battery storage to security of supply within capacity tenders in Germany, including an economic comparison with gas-fired power plants and the resulting costs to the public. However, the authors explicitly note that they are not advocating for a complete phase-out of new gas-fired power plants. Germany Discussions around capacity market procurements are gaining momentum. The European Commission approved Germany's plan in January 2026 to procure 12 GW of new climate-neutral capacity this year. Of this, 10 GW ...

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