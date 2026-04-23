Solx's Aurora hybrid module with Caelux's perovskite glass aims to compete on performance beyond federal tax sunsets. USA The agreement between two U.S. solar technology companies to produce new generation photovoltaic modules will expand the output of products using domestic-sourced components, including cells, frames and glass. The principals said the partnership between solar manufacturer Solx and perovskite glass-maker Caelux will meet U.S demand for domestic content while producing more powerful modules that will compete internationally beyond the sunset of federal tax credits. Caelux, ...

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