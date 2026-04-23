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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Brandwatch Ltd.: Brandwatch Expands APAC Data Coverage to Strengthen Global Insight for Marketers

New access to key APAC platforms helps global enterprises understand fragmented global audiences and act with greater confidence

BRIGHTON, United Kingdom, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, a Cision company and global leader in social and media intelligence, today announced expanded data coverage across key Asia-Pacific platforms, helping global enterprises address a growing challenge: the gap between access to data and true audience understanding.

Despite unprecedented volumes of data, a recent study by Brandwatch found that just 25% of marketers truly understand their audiences. Signals are everywhere, but they are not connected in a way that supports confident decision making.

One of the main reasons is incomplete data.

Many global enterprises still rely on signals from a limited set of predominantly Western platforms. But consumer behavior is global, and much of it is shaped across ecosystems that remain underrepresented in traditional data models.

APAC is home to over 2.5 billion social media users and is driving some of the most influential trends in commerce, culture, and content.

Yet many strategies are built on a partial view of the world. Success in these markets requires more than simple translation. It requires cultural intelligence, built on clear understanding of the conversations, behaviors, and signals that define the APAC digital landscape.

Brandwatch's expanded coverage includes access to leading APAC platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, and RedNote, each playing a critical role in shaping consumer behavior, product discovery, and brand perception across the region.

This coverage is delivered through curated datasets, designed to surface the most relevant signals and emerging trends, without overwhelming teams with raw data.

By the time these signals appear in Western platforms, the opportunity to engage has often passed. Earlier visibility changes that. It enables brands to anticipate shifts, act with confidence, and shape outcomes.

Through its innovative intelligence layer, Iris AI, Brandwatch transforms and aggregates complex, multilingual data into actionable insight, helping teams interpret signals across languages, scripts, and cultural contexts.

Combined with regional expertise across APAC and global insights support, Brandwatch helps teams to move from fragmented signals to a more complete view of their audience.

"The brands that win in the next era won't be the ones with more data, they'll be the ones with a more complete view of the world," said Jim Daxner, Chief Product Officer at Cision. "Too many decisions are still being made on partial signals. Deepening our data coverage in APAC helps our customers see the full picture, and act on it with confidence."

As consumer behavior becomes increasingly global and fragmented, the ability to connect signals across regions will define how effectively brands understand their audiences, and how confidently they act on that understanding.

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the leading social media management and consumer intelligence suite, empowering brands to see and be seen, understand and be understood, by the audiences that matter most. Trusted by half of the Forbes 100, Brandwatch equips the world's most innovative companies with AI-powered insights and tools to seize opportunities,?strengthen engagement and accelerate growth.

Our comprehensive suite spans consumer intelligence, influencer marketing, and social media management, enabling brands and agencies to execute data-driven strategies at scale.

Brandwatch?is part of the?Cision?family of brands, alongside?CisionOne, Trajaan,?and?PR Newswire.

Media Contact:
Cision Public Relations
CisionPR@cision.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962013/Brandwatch_By_Cision_Logo_Stacked.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/brandwatch-expands-apac-data-coverage-to-strengthen-global-insight-for-marketers-302748982.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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