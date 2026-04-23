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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences: James Udelson, MD, Honored with Prestigious Paul Dudley White Award by the American Heart Association

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS) proudly announces that James Udelson, MD, a renowned cardiologist and Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at CCS, has been awarded the Paul Dudley White Award by the American Heart Association (AHA). The award was presented at the AHA Heart Ball on April 11, recognizing Dr. Udelson's extraordinary contributions to cardiovascular research and clinical excellence.

The Paul Dudley White Award is one of the AHA's most respected honors, celebrating leaders whose work has significantly advanced the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Udelson is internationally recognized for his groundbreaking research in heart failure and cardiovascular imaging, as well as for his longstanding academic leadership at Tufts University School of Medicine, where he has served in multiple senior clinical and research roles.

At Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS), Dr. Udelson plays a pivotal role as Chief Medical Officer, helping to shape scientific strategy, guide clinical trial design, and ensure the highest standards of cardiovascular research execution.

CCS also proudly notes that Marvin Konstam, MD, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) at CCS and a distinguished faculty member at Tufts University, is also a prior recipient of the Paul Dudley White Award-underscoring the depth of clinical and scientific leadership within the organization.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have two Paul Dudley White Award-winning heart failure cardiologists contributing their knowledge, leadership, and vision to CCS and to cardiovascular research more broadly," said Lorraine Rusch, PhD, FCCP, CEO of Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences. "Drs. Udelson and Konstam exemplify the highest standards of scientific rigor and patient-focused innovation, and their impact is felt across our studies and collaborations worldwide."

About Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS)

Cardiovascular Clinical Sciences (CCS) is a leading global contract research organization specializing exclusively in cardiovascular clinical trials. CCS partners with medical technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to design and execute high-quality clinical research across cardiovascular device and drug trials in heart failure, cardiomyopathies, hypertension, cardiometabolic disease, and related therapeutic areas. With deep scientific expertise, comprehensive trial management, and a strong academic foundation, CCS is dedicated to advancing therapies that improve cardiovascular outcomes worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.ccstrials.com.

Media & Contact Information

For comments or media inquiries, please contact:
info@ccstrials.com
https://www.ccstrials.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/james-udelson-md-honored-with-prestigious-paul-dudley-white-award-by-the-american-heart-association-302748504.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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