TailorMed Expands its Solutions Suite to Address Barriers Across the Medication Journey, Building on its Market-Leading Affordability Solution and Growing its National Network

Expanded capabilities help patients and partners navigate access, affordability, and adherence across the healthcare ecosystem

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / TailorMed, the medication success platform removing barriers across the patient journey, today announced a new chapter in its growth, extending its affordability solutions to tackle additional barriers across access and adherence.

While affordability remains a core challenge, patients often encounter multiple barriers that prevent them from starting and staying on therapy, from delays at the point of prescription to lack of ongoing support after treatment begins. TailorMed is building on its leadership in affordability to address these gaps, connecting patients, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences companies through a rapidly growing network that has reached an inflection point in its size, reach, and scale. This approach delivers coordinated support across the medication journey, helping patients start therapy faster, access available financial assistance, and remain adherent over time.

Today, TailorMed's network includes more than 5,000 hospitals and clinics, 3,100 pharmacies, and over 100 embedded pharma program partnerships, with access to thousands of patient support programs, all reaching more than 75 million patients nationwide.

"Affordability is a huge problem and remains at the heart of what we do," said Srulik Dvorsky, CEO of TailorMed. "But for patients, it's rarely the only challenge. We built TailorMed to remove the barriers standing between patients and their care, and we feel privileged to now do that more broadly, breaking barrier after barrier at scale. This marks a new era for TailorMed, taking our mission to a new level."

TailorMed addresses these challenges through a unified platform that delivers the right support at the right time:

TailorMed Core is a care team-facing solution that streamlines and automates the full lifecycle of patient support programs

TailorMed Connect is a self-serve medication journey companion for patients, featuring a copay wallet that makes it easier to access and use financial assistance in real time

TailorMed Complete combines automation with human support in an advanced tech-enabled service

TailorMed Amplify delivers vital life sciences programs digitally across TailorMed's network

TailorMed Alliance expands patient reach and resources through a growing partner ecosystem

Together, these solutions create a coordinated system designed to improve access and affordability while supporting long-term adherence.

TailorMed's network has scaled to reach 335M prescriptions annually. In total, TailorMed has secured $7.4B in patient assistance, reflecting the growing impact of the network and a connected approach.

Dvorsky continued, "The power of the TailorMed network lies in the diversity of its participants and the magnitude of its reach: patients, providers, pharmacies, life sciences companies, and partners across every care setting, disease state, and therapy. The breadth of the network allows TailorMed to purposefully expand its suite of solutions and embedded programs to deliver growing, measurable impact to every network participant."

About TailorMed

TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed has supported over 75 million patients and secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform, including TailorMed Core, TailorMed Connect, TailorMed Complete, TailorMed Amplify, and TailorMed Alliance, connects patients, providers, pharmacies, and life sciences companies through one coordinated network designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Martin

jenm@tailormed.co

PR Contact:

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

+1 516 776-3282

LinkedIn

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ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: TailorMed

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-expands-its-solutions-suite-to-address-barriers-across-the-1160299