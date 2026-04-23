Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Motion Control Market to Reach USD 24.2 Billion by 2031 Led by Electromechanical Solutions and Automation Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the motion control market is projected to grow from USD 19.08 billion in 2026 to USD 24.23 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growth is supported by steady demand across manufacturing, automotive, electronics, and packaging sectors, alongside increasing adoption of automation, robotics, and precision-driven equipment. As industries focus on efficiency and operational accuracy, demand for motion control systems continues to expand globally.

Emerging Opportunities in the Motion Control Market

Smart Robotics and AI-Driven Automation in Motion Control

Manufacturers are increasingly turning to intelligent conveyor systems and robot-integrated machinery to improve efficiency and tackle workforce gaps. The adoption of AI-enabled robotics is driving demand for advanced motion control solutions that can handle complex movements with precision. At the same time, smarter control systems are evolving to support predictive maintenance, optimize performance, and enhance overall operational reliability, making them a key driver of growth in the motion control market.

Electrified Hydraulics Enhancing Motion Control Efficiency

The shift toward electrified hydraulic systems is reshaping how motion control solutions are designed and deployed. By integrating electric drives with traditional hydraulics, manufacturers are improving energy efficiency while maintaining high power output. Modern systems now rely on advanced sensors and digital communication protocols to deliver more precise and responsive control, enabling seamless coordination between mechanical force and intelligent motion systems.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/motion-control-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Detailed Breakdown of the Motion Control Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Motors Drives Controllers Actuators and Mechanical Systems Sensors and Feedback Devices Software and Services



By Technology: Electromechanical Hydraulic Pneumatic



By System Type: Open Loop Closed Loop



By Axis Type: Single Axis Multi-Axis



By Application: Material Handling Packaging Assembly and Disassembly Inspection and Testing Robotics 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing



By End-user Industry: Electronics and Semiconductor Pharmaceutical / Life Sciences / Medical Devices Oil and Gas Metal and Mining Food and Beverage Automotive Aerospace and Defense Logistics and Warehousing



By Geography: North America: United States, Canada, Mexico Europe: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa: Middle East: Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America



Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The motion control market reflects steady demand across manufacturing and automation, supported by incremental technology adoption and operational efficiency priorities. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent research frameworks and cross-verified data sources, enabling decision-makers to rely on balanced, comparable insights over alternative analyses."

Competitive Landscape of the Motion Control Industry

The motion control market share is moderately consolidated, with key players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and product expansion to strengthen their market position. Major companies operating in the motion control industry include:

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Omron Corporation

These players are actively investing in smart motion technologies and digital solutions to stay competitive in the evolving motion control market forecast landscape.

Explore more insights on motion control competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/motion-control-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

Global Motion Control Market Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific continues to lead the market, driven by rapid industrial transformation and increasing adoption of automation across manufacturing hubs. Countries like China, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in advanced production technologies, supported by government initiatives and a growing push toward high-efficiency operations. The availability of skilled talent alongside rising labor costs is accelerating the shift toward automated systems across the region.

In North America, the focus is on modernizing existing industrial facilities through automation and energy-efficient technologies. Companies are also prioritizing secure and resilient systems to protect operations, while ongoing investments aim to strengthen local supply chains and enable faster, more flexible production capabilities.

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