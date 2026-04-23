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ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 16:26 Uhr
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Bank CMG Welcomes Jake Stilling as Vice President of Business Banking in Southeast Wisconsin

BURLINGTON, WI / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Bank CMG is pleased to announce that Jake Stilling has joined the organization as Vice President of Business Banking, serving Southeast Wisconsin from our Burlington & Lake Geneva branch locations.

In his new role, Jake will focus on building and strengthening relationships with business owners across the region, delivering tailored financial strategies designed to support long-term growth and success. Known for his partnership-driven mindset, he works closely with clients to understand their unique goals and challenges, positioning himself as a trusted advisor throughout their journey.

Beyond his professional work, Jake is deeply engaged in the local community. He serves as President of the Elkhorn Wrestling Club, where he leads youth practices year-round and helps mentor the next generation. Outside of work and community involvement, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons on their hobby farm and cheering on Wisconsin sports teams.

"When I think about where Bank CMG is headed, I think about people like Jake," said Jim Hegenbarth, President of Bank CMG. "He has the vision, the relationships, and the drive to take everything we do in these markets to the next level. We are not just gaining a Vice President - we are gaining a champion for our communities, and I cannot wait to see what he builds here with the already stellar team we have."

Jake's addition reflects Bank CMG's continued investment in top talent and its mission to serve as a trusted financial partner to businesses and communities alike.

ABOUT BANK CMG

Founded in 1893, Bank CMG (formerly Greenwoods State Bank) is a Wisconsin state-chartered community bank. For more than a century, we have served families and businesses across the state, earning trust through local decision making, reinvesting deposits in our neighborhoods, and building the personal relationships only a hometown bank can offer.

At Bank CMG, our story is one of consistency and care. We honor the history that shaped us while embracing the future with confidence. Our mission is simple: deliver a broader range of financial solutions and cutting-edge service, grounded in transparency, speed, and care, while staying true to the principles that have guided us for more than 130 years. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. NMLS ID# 491916 (www.bankcmg.com)

Media Contact
Jim Hegenbarth
President, Bank CMG
jhegenbarth@bankcmg.com

SOURCE: Bank CMG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bank-cmg-welcomes-jake-stilling-as-vice-president-of-business-bankin-1160316

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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