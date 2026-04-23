Inspira Financial Highlights Expanding Role Supporting Financial Advisors' Access to Alternative Investments

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Inspira Financial today highlighted its expanding role supporting financial advisors as alternative investments become a larger component of diversified client portfolios.

As demand grows, advisors are increasingly focused on the operational infrastructure required to support alternative assets alongside traditional holdings. Custody and asset servicing have become critical components enabling advisors to move from investment access to execution.

"In many ways, access is no longer the barrier," said Jason Debono, Head of Alternatives Custody at Inspira Financial. "Advisors are now focused on how to operationalize alternative investments in a scalable and compliant way. Specialized custody infrastructure plays an essential role in helping advisors integrate alternatives into client portfolios with confidence."

Inspira supports advisors operating within established wealth technology environments, including platforms like TradePMR's Fusion platform and iCapital's Marketplace. These environments can help streamline advisor workflows spanning portfolio management, reporting, subscription processing, and compliance oversight for alternative investments.

Within this framework, Inspira provides custody services supporting alternative assets, particularly those held in qualified retirement accounts.

By aligning custody capabilities with existing advisor workflows, Inspira helps reduce operational complexity while enabling advisors to expand access to alternative investment strategies.

As alternatives adoption continues to accelerate across wealth management, specialized custody has become an increasingly important layer within the investment lifecycle. Inspira's custody platform supports the administration of a broad range of alternative asset classes, including private equity, venture capital, private debt, hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources investments, enabling clients to hold investments sourced through established advisor platforms and marketplaces. References to TradePMR and iCapital reflect how advisors operate within established technology ecosystems. Inspira provides custody and administrative services independently within these environments.

About Inspira Financial

Inspira Financial provides health, wealth, retirement, and benefits solutions that strengthen and simplify the health and wealth journey. With more than 8 million individual and institutional clients holding over $62 billion in assets under custody, Inspira works with thousands of employers, plan sponsors, recordkeepers, TPAs, and other institutional partners, helping the people they care about save and invest for a brighter future. For over 20 years, Inspira has continued to pursue better outcomes for all with automatic rollover services, health savings accounts, custody services, and more.

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Inspira Financial, TradePMR, and iCapital are not affiliated. This is not a recommendation of TradePMR and/or iCapital. Inspira Financial makes no representations about the vendor(s). Use of the vendors' services is solely at the user's discretion.

©2026 Inspira Financial Trust, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Inspira Financial Trust, LLC and its affiliates perform the duties of a directed custodian and/or an administrator of consumer directed benefits and, as such, do not provide due diligence to third parties on prospective investments, platforms, sponsors, or service providers, and do not offer or sell investments or provide investment, tax, or legal advice.

Inspira and Inspira Financial are registered trademarks of Inspira Financial Trust, LLC. Inspira Financial Trust, LLC does business as Inspira Associates, LLC in Nevada, Washington, Virginia, California, Michigan, and Arizona.

Contact Information

Casey Burke

Public Relations Manager

casey.burke@inspirafinancial.com

SOURCE: Inspira Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/inspira-financial-highlights-expanding-role-supporting-financial-adv-1160302