Construction Materials Market Size to Reach USD 1.7 Trillion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.8% | Allied Market Research

Driven by Urbanization, Infrastructure Investment & Sustainable Innovation

PORTLAND, Ore., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing urban populations, there is a need for environmentally friendly construction materials and sustainable building practices to reduce the impact on resources. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for the construction material market during the forecast period.

Market Size & Growth

The global construction materials market was valued at $1.2 trillion in 2022, and it is expected to reach $1.7 trillion by 2032.

Market is predicted to grow at a 3.8% CAGR over the next decade (2023-2032).

Strong infrastructure investment by both governments and private players is still the key growth driver.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate global revenue with nearly 50% in 2022 and exhibit the highest regional CAGR of 4.0%.

Outlook by Material Type: Cement sub-segment will register highest growth among material-types-4.4% CAGR through 2032.

The commercial end-use segment is estimated to hold the highest CAGR (4.1%) among other application verticals throughout the forecast period, owing to the growing penetration of existing technologies into new markets and stratification across increasing numbers of consumer products with different characteristics driving incremental growth for most applications such as wireless device tracking; patient flow & experience management solutions-based asset-tracking systems; integrated process control datasets in healthcare processes.

Global demand for sustainable and green construction materials is unlocking a high growth revenue corridor for the manufacturers.

Key Market Insights

The global construction materials market is one of the key sectors for a growing and changing world, covering various products such as aggregates, cement, concrete, steel, wood, plastics, bricks, blocks, glass applied to residential constructions, commercial structures infrastructure, private use, public domain elements. The growth of the market is tied to four macro forces: demographic trends associated with rapid urbanization of countries globally, population expansion in many developing markets, government initiatives to modernize infrastructure around the world and growing demand for sustainable energy-efficient construction.

Although growth is solid, the market does have some meaningful headwinds to address. Cost inflation of raw materials-especially steel, cement and timber has continued to squeeze project margins. To add to an already tense situation, the Russia-Ukraine war exacerbated global supply chains causing key raw materials becoming limited on export as well as regional pricing across Europe skyrocketing. And on the equipment side of things, a growing demand for sustainable LEED-certified materials and green concrete is providing plenty of growth opportunities to adventurous players in space with respect to recycled aggregates.

Market Segmentation

By Material Type

In 2022, aggregates-consisting of sand, gravel and crushed stone-held the largest share in terms of revenue with nearly two-fifths (%) market share on global construction materials sales. Without aggregates, concrete and asphalt would be ineffective or impractical in construction applications like road bases-which is one of the main reasons demand exists across all major project categories. Cement is the fastest growing material segment attributed to heavy investments in infrastructure and housing programs across developing nations. Metals (steel and aluminum) continue to be important for structural framing in commercial builds and industrial production, while bricks, blocks, and specialty materials are taking up traction due to sustainability mandates as well as modular construction trends.

By End-Use

In 2022, approximately forty-nine percent of the global construction materials consumption was attributed to market revenue from residential segments. Continuing support for this sector include steady housing demand, initiatives by government on affordable houses and with developments in smart homes along with green construction.

By Application Type

The commercial segment, consisting of office complexes, retail spaces, data centers and hospitality assets is expected to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.1% due to corporate expansion activity coupled with continuous need large facilities can accommodate AI-ready data center infrastructure. The industrial segment completes the end-use landscape, supported by investments in manufacturing facilities and upgrades to logistics infrastructure.

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific- Market Leader & Fastest Growing Region

The global construction materials market is dominated by Asia-Pacific, which accounted for nearly 50% of the total revenue in USD million globally in 2022 and projected to grow at a highest CAGR of around 4.0% during forecast period. By constructing residential complexes, commercial centers and important infrastructure China, India etc., State of rapid urbanization Chinese economic policy South Korean nations are expanding for. Smart City programes supported by Government and massive transport developmental works are leading to increased consumption of aggregates, cement & high-tech building materials. Both India's National Infrastructure Pipeline and China's Belt and Road Initiative have continued to be amongst the single largest demand catalysts across the globe.

North America

A mature but one that is quickly evolving, North America also accounts for a lot of the regional usage. The construction materials market in the U.S. was valued at $145.0 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach $196.1 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2032. The biggest stimulus is the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) for transportation, energy, and water infrastructure projects planned over several years. Growing demand for green, LEED-compliant materials and intelligent building solutions is raising the quality threshold across both residential and commercial sectors. Regional activity is led by the southern US, capturing 40% of North American share amid population in-migration and year-round construction conditions.

Europe

Global demand for construction materials is around $1 Trillion Europe accounts for about 25% of that market, with the largest markets in Germany, France and UK accounting for roughly half. It is a region known for its very high environmental building standards and carbon neutrality regulations. The European building materials industry is gradually transitioning towards low-carbon substitutes, recycled inputs and energy-efficient construction systems. The Russia Ukraine turmoil has brought volatility in cement and steel availability due to supply chain disruptions forcing manufacturers to diversify sourcing, creating alternatives for materials and accelerating circular economy practices.

Rest of the World

Rest of the World - Latin America, Middle East and Africa with a 9% share of global market value Infrastructure investment, urbanization and foreign direct investment in those regions are creating new growth corridors for the construction materials producers. The demand is expected to remain steady during the forecast period on back of Vision 2030 programs across Middle East and expanding housing deficit in Africa.

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Key Market Players

The competitive landscape of international and regional specialists in the global construction material market. Diverse companies featured in the Allied Market Research report include:

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. - Operational in 50+ countries and a global leader in cement aggregates & ready-mix concrete

ArcelorMittal -The leading global steel and mining company that supplies structural steel for residential, commercial and infrastructure construction.

Holcim - Sustainable building solution that include low-carbon cement and circular construction materials.

CRH plc - An international group of diversified building materials products with operations mostly in North America and Europe.

Sika AG - Makes chemical construction solutions, adhesives and sealants, concrete admixtures.

Grasim Industries Limited (An Aditya Birla Group Company)-one of the largest players in Cement and B2B building materials, spending $241.4 million on e-Commerce expansion

Ambuja Cements Ltd. & ACC Limited(Adani Group) - Pioneering the Indian green cement revolution with GRIHA certified blended cement products

Knauf Digital GmbH, LIXIL Corporation and Boral - Round out the competitive landscape with specialty materials plus digital construction solutions.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

Late 2025 - Unlimited Industries won an attractive investment of USD12M for international expansion of their AI-based construction automation platform.

2025 - LafargeHolcim and other global stakeholders complied with commercial infrastructure projects to extend recent advances in self-healing concrete and high-performance, low-carbon concrete technologies.

2025-2026 - Accelerated adoption in prefabrication and modular construction throughout Asia-Pacific, Middle East, as well North American markets reducing on-site labor needs by up to even but a staggering potentially optimum scope of -70% likely when conducive conditions prevail.

2025 - North American tariffs on steel and aluminum hit a 40-year high ranging from 25-30%, worsening procurement stress for construction companies, which began diversifying their supply chains.

Tech, AI & Innovation: Looking ahead

From design, procurement to execution and quality control, AI and digital tools are radically transforming the construction materials domain. According to a report conducted by research firm Genius, the global AI in construction market is predicted to grow from $6.0 billion in 2026 at CAGR of 24.8% up till reaching $35.5billion by2034 - an indication that intelligent systems are being readily adopted into this industry worldwide.

Generative AI & Design Optimization: Architects and engineers, using generative AI platforms (capturing organizational knowledge) can explore design iterations in minutes rather than days or weeks while optimizing material selection for structural integrity/cost/sustainability at the same time.

Self-Healing & Smart Concrete: Innovations like smart or self-healing concrete that can autonomously seal micro-cracks and thermochromic glass are changing the material qualities of durability, reducing long-term maintenance expenditures.

Construction 3D Printing Shift from pilot to commercial scalability printing is able to cut labor by 50-70% and material waste of up-to - ~40% on project scope qualification.

Building Information Modeling (BIM): BIM has become a baseline expectation; ~65% of global construction projects have adopted BIM by 2026, allowing for precise digital coordination of materials and schedules/costs.

Artificial Intelligence-Powered Project Management: Using AI-driven scheduling and resource management tools that can automatically execute quantity takeoffs with over 90% accuracy, identifying supply chain risks while executing work, resulting in reduced project cost overruns.

Digital Twins: Real-time digital twins of construction sites are maturing, offering project managers real data to make adjustments and reduce risks at every stage of the construction cycle.

Autonomous Robotics: With data center growth and increased deployment of autonomous robots for construction, application areas like robotic arms; aerial mapping with drones are making on site faster, safer & more precise - to ensure smart cities deliver as mandated by country-wide initiatives in Asia-Pacific.

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