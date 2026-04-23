LA Galaxy and Heal the Bay Team Up for MLS 'Greener Goals' to Protect Southern California Coastline

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / As part of Major League Soccer's "Greener Goals" initiative, AEG's LA Galaxy partnered with Heal the Bay on Saturday, April 11, to host a community beach cleanup in Santa Monica.

The cleanup brought together over 60 employees, season ticket holders, and local partners to safeguard Southern California's coastline, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

The effort removed 141 pounds of debris from the shoreline, including plastic bottles and food wrappers, helping to prevent further ocean contamination.

The event supported Heal the Bay's mission to keep Greater Los Angeles watersheds healthy and safe. Eyewear brand Goodr, also supported the activation by providing sunglasses for volunteers, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience during the cleanup.

"As we recognize Earth Month, this beach cleanup is a reminder that protecting our coastline starts with showing up for our communities," said Gia Friedberg, Community Relations Coordinator for the LA Galaxy. "Partnering with Heal the Bay allows us to take meaningful action-bringing people together to care for our environment and preserve Southern California's beaches for future generations."

Volunteers from the Galaxy, Heal the Bay, and partner organizations worked side by side, demonstrating how collaboration can drive meaningful local impact while raising awareness around plastic pollution and ocean conservation.

By participating in the beach cleanup, the LA Galaxy continues to support environmental education and action across Los Angeles, empowering individuals to take part in protecting the region's natural resources.

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SOURCE: AEG

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-and-heal-the-bay-team-up-for-mls-greener-goals-to-protect-southern-california-coas-1160311