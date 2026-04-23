Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 16:38 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LA Galaxy and Heal the Bay Team Up for MLS 'Greener Goals' to Protect Southern California Coastline

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / As part of Major League Soccer's "Greener Goals" initiative, AEG's LA Galaxy partnered with Heal the Bay on Saturday, April 11, to host a community beach cleanup in Santa Monica.

The cleanup brought together over 60 employees, season ticket holders, and local partners to safeguard Southern California's coastline, reinforcing a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.

The effort removed 141 pounds of debris from the shoreline, including plastic bottles and food wrappers, helping to prevent further ocean contamination.

The event supported Heal the Bay's mission to keep Greater Los Angeles watersheds healthy and safe. Eyewear brand Goodr, also supported the activation by providing sunglasses for volunteers, ensuring a safe and comfortable experience during the cleanup.

"As we recognize Earth Month, this beach cleanup is a reminder that protecting our coastline starts with showing up for our communities," said Gia Friedberg, Community Relations Coordinator for the LA Galaxy. "Partnering with Heal the Bay allows us to take meaningful action-bringing people together to care for our environment and preserve Southern California's beaches for future generations."

Volunteers from the Galaxy, Heal the Bay, and partner organizations worked side by side, demonstrating how collaboration can drive meaningful local impact while raising awareness around plastic pollution and ocean conservation.

By participating in the beach cleanup, the LA Galaxy continues to support environmental education and action across Los Angeles, empowering individuals to take part in protecting the region's natural resources.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-and-heal-the-bay-team-up-for-mls-greener-goals-to-protect-southern-california-coas-1160311

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.