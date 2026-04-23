Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Victor Montagliani, FIFA Vice President and President of CONCACAF, joined Steven Broude, Vice President, Regional Sales, TSX Trust, to open the market and celebrate Canada's role as a host nation for FIFA World Cup 2026.





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The FIFA World Cup 2026 will mark the largest edition of the tournament in its history, with Canada co-hosting alongside Mexico and the United States across 16 Host Cities. Featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, the expanded tournament will bring the world's game to North America from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Today's market open also highlights Canada Celebrates the FIFA World Cup 2026, a national program designed to unite communities from coast to coast to coast. The initiative will extend the energy, pride, and passion of the tournament beyond the Host Cities of Toronto and Vancouver, engaging fans across the country.

For more information about the competition, please visit the FIFA World Cup 2026 page on FIFA.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293965

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange