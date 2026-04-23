West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Annual Shareholder Voting Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp", OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank ("Bank"), headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., today announced the results of its annual election of directors and four additional proposals. A total of 8,441,376 shares were represented and voted at the meeting, constituting 80.55% of the 10,480,171 issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
All 11 nominees for director as listed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting were elected pursuant to the vote of the shareholders. Nominees required a plurality of the votes cast for election.
Director
For
Percent of
Withheld
Percent of
Percent of
Judith N. Bornstein
6,339,437
97.35
172,863
2.65
60.49
Caroline D. Chapin
6,409,074
98.41
103,226
1.59
61.16
Kenneth R. Chappell
6,257,479
96.09
254,821
3.91
59.71
Wayne S. Doiguchi
6,238,532
95.80
273,768
4.20
59.53
Craig A. French
5,973,430
91.73
538,870
8.27
57.00
Kurt J. Gollnick
6,464,284
99.26
48,016
0.74
61.68
Daniel R. Hightower, M.D.
6,470,184
99.35
42,116
0.65
61.74
Alexander B. Potts
6,394,741
98.19
117,559
1.81
61.02
Gunlek L. Ruder
6,347,849
97.47
164,451
2.53
60.57
Krista Snelling
6,387,746
98.09
124,554
1.91
60.95
James L. Weisenstein
6,288,164
96.56
224,136
3.44
60.00
Proposal 2: Indemnification Agreements
Shareholders ratified the proposal for indemnification agreements between the Company and its nonemployee directors and executive officers. The proposal required a majority of the votes cast for approval.
Shares
Percent of
Percent of
For
5,885,125
90.37
56.15
Against
410,579
6.30
3.92
Abstain
216,596
3.33
2.07
Broker Non-Votes
1,929,076
18.41
Proposal 3: Eliminate Cumulative Voting
Shareholders failed to approve the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate cumulative voting. While 79.62% of votes cast supported the amendment, the proposal required a majority of the shares outstanding for approval.
Shares
Percent of
Percent of
For
5,185,111
79.62
49.47
Against
1,241,661
19.07
11.85
Abstain
85,528
1.31
0.82
Broker Non-Votes
1,929,076
18.41
Proposal 4: Eliminate Shareholder Action by Written Consent
Shareholders approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate shareholder action by written consent. The proposal required a majority of the shares outstanding for approval.
Shares
Percent of
Percent of
For
5,656,746
86.86
53.97
Against
736,576
11.31
7.03
Abstain
118,978
1.83
1.14
Broker Non-Votes
1,929,076
18.41
Proposal 5: Selection of Independent Public Accountants
Shareholders approved the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026. The proposal required a majority of the votes cast for approval.
Shares
Percent of
Percent of
For
8,335,821
98.75
79.54
Against
2,684
0.03
0.03
Abstain
102,871
1.22
0.98
Broker Non-Votes
0
0.00
ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK
Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.
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SOURCE West Coast Community Bancorp