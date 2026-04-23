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PR Newswire
23.04.2026 15:00 Uhr
26 Leser
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West Coast Community Bancorp Announces Annual Shareholder Voting Results

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Coast Community Bancorp ("Bancorp", OTCQX: WCCB), the parent company of West Coast Community Bank ("Bank"), headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif., today announced the results of its annual election of directors and four additional proposals. A total of 8,441,376 shares were represented and voted at the meeting, constituting 80.55% of the 10,480,171 issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors
All 11 nominees for director as listed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting were elected pursuant to the vote of the shareholders. Nominees required a plurality of the votes cast for election.

Director

For

Percent of
Votes
Cast "For"

Withheld

Percent of
Votes
Withheld

Percent of
Shares
Outstanding

Judith N. Bornstein

6,339,437

97.35

172,863

2.65

60.49

Caroline D. Chapin

6,409,074

98.41

103,226

1.59

61.16

Kenneth R. Chappell

6,257,479

96.09

254,821

3.91

59.71

Wayne S. Doiguchi

6,238,532

95.80

273,768

4.20

59.53

Craig A. French

5,973,430

91.73

538,870

8.27

57.00

Kurt J. Gollnick

6,464,284

99.26

48,016

0.74

61.68

Daniel R. Hightower, M.D.

6,470,184

99.35

42,116

0.65

61.74

Alexander B. Potts

6,394,741

98.19

117,559

1.81

61.02

Gunlek L. Ruder

6,347,849

97.47

164,451

2.53

60.57

Krista Snelling

6,387,746

98.09

124,554

1.91

60.95

James L. Weisenstein

6,288,164

96.56

224,136

3.44

60.00

Proposal 2: Indemnification Agreements
Shareholders ratified the proposal for indemnification agreements between the Company and its nonemployee directors and executive officers. The proposal required a majority of the votes cast for approval.


Shares

Percent of
Votes Cast

Percent of
Shares Outstanding

For

5,885,125

90.37

56.15

Against

410,579

6.30

3.92

Abstain

216,596

3.33

2.07

Broker Non-Votes

1,929,076


18.41

Proposal 3: Eliminate Cumulative Voting
Shareholders failed to approve the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate cumulative voting. While 79.62% of votes cast supported the amendment, the proposal required a majority of the shares outstanding for approval.


Shares

Percent of
Votes Cast

Percent of
Shares Outstanding

For

5,185,111

79.62

49.47

Against

1,241,661

19.07

11.85

Abstain

85,528

1.31

0.82

Broker Non-Votes

1,929,076


18.41

Proposal 4: Eliminate Shareholder Action by Written Consent
Shareholders approved the amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to eliminate shareholder action by written consent. The proposal required a majority of the shares outstanding for approval.


Shares

Percent of
Votes Cast

Percent of
Shares Outstanding

For

5,656,746

86.86

53.97

Against

736,576

11.31

7.03

Abstain

118,978

1.83

1.14

Broker Non-Votes

1,929,076


18.41

Proposal 5: Selection of Independent Public Accountants
Shareholders approved the appointment of Crowe LLP as the Bank's independent registered public accounting firm for 2026. The proposal required a majority of the votes cast for approval.


Shares

Percent of
Votes Cast

Percent of
Shares Outstanding

For

8,335,821

98.75

79.54

Against

2,684

0.03

0.03

Abstain

102,871

1.22

0.98

Broker Non-Votes

0


0.00

ABOUT WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANCORP AND WEST COAST COMMUNITY BANK
Founded in 2004, West Coast Community Bank is the wholly owned subsidiary of West Coast Community Bancorp, a bank holding company. The Bank is a top-rated, locally operated and full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz, Calif. with branches in Aptos, Capitola, Cupertino, King City, Monterey, Salinas, San Luis Obispo, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. West Coast Community Bank is distinguished from "big banks" by its relationship-based service, problem-solving focus and direct access to decision makers. The Bank is a leading SBA lender in Santa Cruz County and Silicon Valley. As a full-service bank, West Coast Community Bank offers competitive deposit and lending solutions for businesses and individuals; including business loans, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction lending, asset-based lending, agricultural loans, SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, credit cards, merchant services, remote deposit capture, mobile and online banking, bill payment and treasury management. True to its community roots, West Coast Community Bank has supported regional well-being by actively participating in and donating to local nonprofit organizations. Visit wccb.com for more information.

###

SOURCE West Coast Community Bancorp

© 2026 PR Newswire
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