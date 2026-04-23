Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.: Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Announces Direct Listing on Nasdaq; Shares Trading Under the Symbol "LABT"

SARASOTA, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc., (NASDAQ: LABT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a novel class of potent, fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials for infectious diseases called the Bisphosphocin® class, today announced that shares of the Company's common stock began trading today on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "LABT".

"We are pleased to announce that Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics' common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market today," said Doug Manion, M.D., Chairman of the Board. "This listing is a notable achievement marking a new chapter for our company enabling the accelerated development of our Bisphosphocin® class of compounds, including our lead product, Nu-3, as a potential treatment for infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU)."

"We plan to initiate a Phase 2a clinical trial in iDFU shortly," stated Kelvin Cooper, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Development. "Close to 40 million people in the US live with diabetes, and around one-third will develop a DFU in their life, of which about 50% will be infected at some point. Additionally, numerous patients experience more than one of these events in their life, and antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains are a major concern for the treatment of these patients. We look forward to accelerating our work targeting this major unmet need."

About Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LABT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of fast-acting, broad-spectrum antimicrobials - the Bisphosphocin® class - to treat infectious diseases and reduce the threat posed by antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains, including MRSA, VRE, and others. For more information, please visit https://lakewoodamedex.com.

About Nu-3

Nu-3 is Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.'s lead product being developed for the topical treatment of mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers (iDFU). Nu-3 belongs to a novel class of antimicrobials being developed by Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. called the Bisphosphocin® class, which possess a unique mechanism of action that enables rapid elimination of a broad spectrum of bacteria, including resistant pathogens and biofilms. Data from initial exploratory clinical trials with Nu-3 using subclinical doses did not reveal any safety signals and showed a trend of positive antimicrobial response and improved wound healing. Based on these results, the company plans to conduct an initial Phase 2a safety and dose response study of Nu-3 followed by a placebo-controlled Phase 2b dose comparative study. This study is also designed to determine the most appropriate administration regimen for Nu-3 gel formation in mildly infected diabetic foot ulcers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intsend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause our Company's actual results to differ materially from historical experience and our present expectations or projections.

Relying on such statements involves risk, uncertainty and assumptions. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. as of the date of this press release and are subject to uncertainty and changes. All statements obtained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.

Contact

Investor Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

David Irish

(231) 632-0002

[email protected]

Media Relations

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Casey McDonald

646-577-8520

[email protected]

SOURCE Lakewood-Amedex Biotherapeutics Inc.