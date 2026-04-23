In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 35,000 of its own ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 347.11p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.

The total voting rights figure of 34,459,903 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.