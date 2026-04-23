Softwood Lumber Board: From Momentum to Mainstream: The SLB 2025 Annual Report Is Now Available

The SLB's 2025 Annual Report is now available.

OREGON CITY, OR / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / The Softwood Lumber Board recently published its 2025 Annual Report, highlighting the organization's impact in expanding and protecting markets while driving measurable growth in softwood lumber demand. The SLB Annual Report is available online at softwoodlumberboard.org/annualreport .

"The SLB and its funded programs-the AWC, Think Wood, WoodWorks, and SLB Education-delivered solid results in 2025 despite a challenging construction environment, supporting the conversion of 1,536 projects, representing 62 million square feet of construction, and generating 1.5 billion board feet of incremental demand," said SLB President & CEO Cees de Jager. "These outcomes reflect both the resilience of SLB's programs and the growing competitiveness of lumber-based building systems."

Since 2012, the SLB and its programs have cumulatively generated more than 16.7 billion board feet in demand, equating to an average return of 85 incremental board feet for every $1 invested.

In 2025, the SLB continued to focus its investments across its key program areas of codes, communications, conversions, and education through its funded programs, partnerships, and strategic initiatives. Key accomplishments in 2025 include:

Every $1 invested generated 76 board feet of incremental demand (85 board feet over the lifetime of the SLB).

Every $100 invested leveraged $93 in additional outside funding from government and industry partners.

WoodWorks project conversions drove 580 million board feet of incremental lumber demand across light-frame (66%), mass timber (26%), and hybrid systems (8%).

The SLB and its funded programs delivered 129,700 hours of education to architects, engineers, developers, contractors, and code officials.

Think Wood generated 9,700 highly engaged users-bringing the total to 61,100-with 72% indicating they are more likely to specify wood systems after engaging.

The AWC advanced a code proposal projected to deliver $104 million in annual construction cost savings.

The SLB's Accelerator Cities Program expanded into Portland and Santa Monica, building on pilots in Boston, New York City, and Georgia-leveraging public-private funding to advance millions of square feet of early-stage wood construction.

The 2025 Mass Timber Competition awarded $1.8 million to projects in Portland, Maui, and Washington, D.C., positioning mass timber as a scalable solution in K-12 construction and unlocking 203 MM BF of potential annual demand.

Without the SLB, annual softwood lumber use from 2021 to 2025 would have been 3.4% lower. View the full SLB 2025 Annual Report at softwoodlumberboard.org/annualreport .

About the Softwood Lumber Board:

The Softwood Lumber Board (SLB) is an industry-funded initiative established to promote the benefits and uses of softwood lumber products in outdoor, residential, and non-residential construction and to increase demand for appearance and softwood lumber products. Through strategic investments in communications, standards development, design and engineering assistance, research, demonstrations, and partnerships, the organization seeks to make softwood lumber the preferred material choice from both an economic and environmental standpoint.

For more information about the Softwood Lumber Board, visit softwoodlumberboard.org.

Media Contact

Simon Hyoun

VP of Marketing and Communciations

hyoun@softwoodlumberboard.org

SOURCE: Softwood Lumber Board

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/from-momentum-to-mainstream-the-slb-2025-annual-report-is-now-available-1157484