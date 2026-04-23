Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold konsolidiert bei $4.700 - doch dieser Entwickler trifft 9,9 g/t Gold über 7,0 Meter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 924313 | ISIN: US9099111091 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.26 | 19:02
16,250 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNITED BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

United Bancorp, Inc. Increases its Second Quarter Cash Dividend Payment to $0.1950 per Share, which produces a Forward Yield of 5.13%, and Reports on Annual Shareholder Meeting

MARTINS FERRY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / On April 22, 2026, the Board of Directors of United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) declared a second quarter dividend payment of $0.1950 per share for shareholders of record on June 10, 2026 with a payment date of June 19, 2026. This is an increase of $0.01, or 5.4%, over the regular cash dividend paid in the second quarter of last year. In the first two quarters of the current year, UBCP has paid total cash dividends of $0.5625 (inclusive of a special cash dividend of $0.1750 paid in the first quarter). At the second quarter payment level, the regular cash dividend produces a forward yield of 5.13% based on UBCP's market value of $15.21 at the most recent quarter-end.

Scott A. Everson, Chairman, President and CEO announced at the annual meeting held that date, the Shareholders of UBCP elected Directors for the following year including himself; Erin S. Ball, Vice President, Carenbauer Distributing Corporation, Wheeling, West Virginia; Jonathan C. Clark, Attorney at Law, Lancaster, Ohio; Gary W. Glessner, CPA and Managing Member of Glessner and Associates, PLLC, Wheeling, West Virginia and John M. Hoopingarner, Of Counsel, McMahon, DeGulis LLP, Columbus, Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio.

United Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio and has total assets of $857.4 million and total shareholder's equity of $70.5 million as of December 31, 2025. Through its single bank charter, Unified Bank, the Company has nineteen banking offices that serve the Ohio Counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas and Ohio and Marshall Counties in West Virginia. United Bancorp, Inc. trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market tier of the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol UBCP, Cusip #909911109.

Contact:

Scott A. Everson
Chairman, President and CEO
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6154
ceo@unitedbancorp.com

Randall M. Greenwood
Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer
(740) 633-0445 Ext. 6181
cfo@unitedbancorp.com

SOURCE: United Bancorp, Inc. (Ohio)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/united-bancorp-inc.-increases-its-second-quarter-cash-dividend-payme-1160306

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.