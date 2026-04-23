AmeriLife Recognizes Financial Literacy Month 2026 with Focus on Professional Education and Ethical Standards for Retirement Planning

AmeriLife leaders highlight how well-trained, licensed professionals are essential to serving Americans' complex insurance and retirement needs

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / As the nation observes Financial Literacy Month, AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, is reaffirming its commitment to professional education, ethical business practices, and collaborative industry advocacy-core principles the company believes are essential to serving the financial security needs of Americans approaching and living in retirement.

For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has operated on a foundational belief that well-prepared and educated professionals are not just valuable, they are essential to helping individuals and families navigate the increasingly complex landscape of life insurance, health coverage, and wealth management. This commitment to professional development and ethical standards has positioned AmeriLife as a trusted partner to more than 325,000 agents, advisors, and financial professionals across the United States, creating a powerful network dedicated to putting clients first.

The Foundation of Trust: Education, Ethics, and Advocacy

AmeriLife's approach to distribution is built on three interconnected pillars: comprehensive professional education, unwavering ethical standards, and active participation in industry advocacy efforts that strengthen and protect the independent agent and advisor model.

"Financial Literacy Month reminds us that the work we do every day-preparing professionals to serve their clients with integrity and expertise-directly impacts the financial security and peace of mind of millions of Americans," said Todd Buchanan, president of AmeriLife Wealth. "At AmeriLife, we believe that well-educated, ethically grounded professionals are the cornerstone of a healthy financial services industry. Our role is to provide platforms, resources, continuous education, and advocacy support that empower these professionals to deliver exceptional guidance to their clients throughout life's most important financial decisions. Our partnerships with organizations like Finseca and NAIFA, among others, amplify our ability to advocate for both professionals and the consumers they serve."

This philosophy extends across AmeriLife's entire distribution ecosystem, which includes Wealth Distribution (offering holistic accumulation solutions, retirement income planning, life insurance protection and investment advisory services), Health Distribution (comprising a robust affiliate network of health insurance companies and direct-to-consumer Medicare capabilities), Career Agency (supporting independent AmeriLife agents with competitive insurance products, quality leads, and industry-leading resources), and Worksite Distribution through AmeriLife Benefits (delivering customized employee benefits solutions for companies nationwide).

Building Professional Excellence Through Partnership and Scale

AmeriLife's commitment to professional development goes beyond traditional training. The company actively invests in creating comprehensive support systems that enable agents and advisors to stay ahead of regulatory changes, product innovations, and evolving client needs, all while maintaining the highest ethical standards.

"The complexity of today's retirement and health insurance landscape demands more from financial professionals than ever before," said Brian Peterson, president of Accumulation and Retirement Income Distribution for AmeriLife Wealth. "As products become more sophisticated and regulations more intricate, the value of well-prepared professionals increases exponentially. We see Financial Literacy Month as an opportunity to recognize the thousands of dedicated agents and advisors in our network who commit themselves to continuous learning, ethical practice, and client-first service. These professionals are the reason families can navigate complex financial decisions with understanding and confidence."

AmeriLife's scale, which serves clients through a national network of more than 160 unique IMOs, agencies, and financial firms, creates unique opportunities for knowledge sharing, best-practice development, and collective advocacy efforts that benefit the entire professional community.

Active Industry Advocacy: Strengthening the Professional Model

AmeriLife takes an active leadership role in insurance industry advocacy coalitions working to preserve consumer choice, strengthen professional standards, and ensure that independent insurance agents and financial advisors can continue serving clients without unnecessary regulatory barriers that don't serve the public interest. This commitment extends beyond education and resources.

The company's participation in industry organizations, including Finseca and NAIFA, reflects its belief that financial professionals, united by shared ethical principles and commitment to consumer welfare, create a stronger, more resilient insurance industry. These collaborative efforts focus on defending the independent distribution model, promoting professional development standards, and ensuring that regulatory frameworks support (rather than hinder) consumers' access to trusted financial guidance from qualified insurance agents and advisors.

"Professional ethics and industry advocacy are inseparable in our view," added Bryan Keeven, President of Health Distribution Product at AmeriLife. "When we advocate for the independent agent and advisor model, we advocate for consumers' right to receive personalized, conflict-free, needs-based guidance from professionals they know and trust. When we champion higher professional standards and continuous education, we're strengthening the entire financial services ecosystem. These efforts are not separate from our business; they define our business.

A Partner of Choice for Growth-Minded Professionals

Licensed insurance agents and financial advisors seeking to join a growing organization that prioritizes education, ethical practice, and industry leadership will find a compelling value proposition in AmeriLife: access to industry-leading insurance products from over 100 carriers, comprehensive technology platforms that enhance efficiency and client service, and membership in a professional community committed to excellence in serving Americans' insurance and financial planning needs.

This integrated approach reflects AmeriLife's recognition that today's insurance and financial professionals must be equipped to serve the full spectrum of their clients' needs, from health insurance and Medicare to life protection, wealth accumulation, and retirement income planning.

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About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-recognizes-financial-literacy-month-2026-with-focus-on-1160323