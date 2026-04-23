Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - (TSX: BDIV) (TSX: BEPR) (TSX: BEPR.U) (TSX: BFIN) (TSX: BFIN.U) (TSX: BGIE) (TSX: BLOV) (TSX: BMAX) (TSX: BPRF) (TSX: BPRF.U) (TSX: CLSA) (TSX: EDGF) (TSX: HIG) (TSX: HIG.U) (TSX: SPLT) (TSX: TLF) (TSX: TLF.U) - Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from April to June 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.1250 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR Cdn$ 0.0600 BEPR.U US$ 0.0650 Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.1400 BFIN.U US$ 0.1550 Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF BGIE Cdn$ 0.1500 Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.0850 Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.1250 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.1100 BPRF.U US$ 0.1100 Brompton Split Corp. Enhanced Equity Income ETF CLSA Cdn$ 0.1800 Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.0650 Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.0550 HIG.U US$ 0.0550 Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Cdn$ 0.0550 Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.1600 TLF.U US$ 0.1700

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date April 30, 2026 May 8, 2026 May 29, 2026 June 8, 2026 June 30, 2026 July 9, 2026

About Brompton Funds

For over 25 years, Brompton has been providing unique, well-conceived investments for Canadians, with a focus on low management fees, performance driven diversification strategies and attractive income and growth solutions for various market cycles. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293961

Source: Brompton Funds Limited