Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Brompton Funds (TSX: DGS) (TSX: ESP) (TSX: GDV) (TSX: LBS) (TSX: LCS) (TSX: LCS.PR.) (TSX: PW) (TSX: SBC) announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026 for each of the following funds:



Ticker Amount Per Share Dividend Growth Split Corp. DGS $ 0.10 Brompton Energy Split Corp. ESP $ 0.10 Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. GDV $ 0.10 Life & Banc Split Corp. LBS $ 0.10 Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. LCS $ 0.075 Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. PWI $ 0.10 Brompton Split Banc Corp. SBC $ 0.10

Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026, for the following fund:



Ticker Amount Per Share Brompton Lifeco Split Corp. LCS.PR.A $ 0.1750

The funds noted above offer distribution reinvestment plans ("DRIP") for class A shareholders which provide class A shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment funds on the TSX or other alternative Canadian trading system (an "exchange"). If the shares are purchased or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about a fund in the public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the funds, to the future outlook of the funds and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the funds. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293962

Source: Brompton Funds Limited