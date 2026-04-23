oneworld Management Company, Inc: Aloha! oneworld welcomes Hawaiian Airlines to alliance

Hawaiian Airlines becomes one world's third US-based member airline

world's third US-based member airline Further strengthens alliance's network across the Pacific

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- oneworld has welcomed Hawaiian Airlines as its newest member airline, becoming the third US-based carrier alongside Alaska Airlines and American Airlines and adding Honolulu as a global hub.

With Hawaiian Airlines on board, oneworld's global network offers greater travel opportunities across the Hawaiian Islands and new destinations in the Pacific including Hilo, Hawai'i; Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Pago Pago, American Samoa; and Papeete, Tahiti.

"We are delighted to officially welcome Hawaiian Airlines into the oneworld family, further strengthening our alliance's footprint in the Pacific region and the United States," said Ole Orvér, CEO of oneworld. "Renowned for its award-winning service for almost 100 years, Hawaiian Airlines will make travel to the beautiful islands of Hawai'i more connected and rewarding for oneworld customers, delivering an elevated journey that brings the spirit of aloha to our alliance."

"We are thrilled to join this extended 'ohana, or family of the world's best airlines," said Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow. "oneworld brings significant global travel benefits to our guests, including Atmos Rewards loyalty members and Hawai'i residents. Our Hawaiian Airlines team members look forward to welcoming oneworld guests onboard from around the world, sharing their aloha and warm Hawaiian hospitality, and inspiring visitors to appreciate Hawai'i's culture, environment and people."

Hawaiian Airlines guests will now enjoy access to almost 1,000 global destinations across the oneworld network, while the airline's top tier guests will gain access to oneworld Priority benefits including access to First Class check-in and lounges plus fast-track security lanes at selected airports, regardless of class of travel, and a network of nearly 700 premium airport lounges, including oneworld branded lounges in Amsterdam Schiphol Airport and the award-winning facility in Seoul's Incheon Airport.

Bringing Hawai'i closer

Hawaiian Airlines operates about 230 daily flights to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands and welcomed more than 11 million passengers in 2025. Hawaiian Airlines connects the Pacific, linking the islands of Hawai'i with key destinations in Asia, North America and the South Pacific, including oneworld hubs in Los Angeles, New York-JFK, Seattle, Sydney and Tokyo.

The airline serves every major Hawaiian island directly and operates an average of 140 daily inter-island flights. oneworld customers enjoy seamless connections throughout the archipelago to and from Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Asia and North America via its hubs in Honolulu, O'ahu, and Kahului, Maui.

More rewarding

Through Atmos Rewards, the combined company's new loyalty programme, members can earn and redeem points across Alaska and Hawaiian airlines and oneworld's global network. Benefits for oneworld Emerald, Sapphire, and Ruby customers include reciprocal status recognition, earning status points, priority check-in and boarding and industry-best lounge access.

About Alaska, Hawaiian and Horizon:

Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group, and McGee Air Services is a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines. We are a global airline with hubs in Seattle, Honolulu, Portland, Anchorage, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. We deliver remarkable care as we fly our guests to more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and Europe. Guests can book travel at alaskaair.com and hawaiianairlines.com. Alaska and Hawaiian are members of the oneworld alliance. Members of our Atmos Rewards loyalty program can earn and redeem points with oneworld airlines and our additional global partners that serve over 1,000 worldwide destinations. Learn more about what's happening at Alaska and Hawaiian and news.alaskaair.com. Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as ALK.

Aboutoneworld:

oneworld brings together 16 world-class airlines - Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Fiji Airways, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Iberia, Japan Airlines, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Qatar Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Royal Jordanian and SriLankan Airlines - and more than 20 of their affiliates. oneworld member airlines work together to consistently deliver a superior, seamless travel experience, with special rewards and privileges for its frequent flyers, including earning and redeeming miles and points across the entire alliance network, access to airport lounges, priority check in and boarding and extra baggage allowances and more. Learn more about the oneworld Alliance at oneworld.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Katie Hulme, katie.hulme@oneworld.com

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