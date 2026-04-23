AMRA Medical researchers recently set out to answer the question: what is the relationship between adverse muscle composition (AMC) and mortality in kidney disease? Recent findings demonstrate that AMC, characterized by low muscle volume z-score and high muscle fat infiltration, is an independent and strong predictor of all-cause mortality in individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The findings, published in Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, were based on data from the UK Biobank imaging study and further reinforce the clinical relevance of MRI-derived muscle biomarkers in identifying high-risk populations across chronic diseases.

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AMRA's MRI-based muscle biomarkers in clinical trials

Researchers from AMRA, alongside our collaborators at Linköping University (LiU), analyzed 894 participants with CKD using AMRA's MRI-based body composition analysis to quantify thigh fat-free muscle volume and muscle fat infiltration (MFI). AMC was identified in approximately 30% of the cohort, highlighting a substantial at-risk population. Over a mean follow-up period of 3.6 years, individuals with AMC showed a markedly increased risk of all-cause mortality, with an unadjusted hazard ratio of 6.17. Importantly, this association remained significant even after adjusting for demographic, lifestyle, and clinical factors, with a hazard ratio of 4.21.

These findings demonstrate the strength of AMC as a clinically meaningful phenotype, capturing a large proportion of participants while maintaining a strong association with adverse outcomes. Unlike traditional risk markers that often isolate smaller subgroups, AMC enables broader stratification of high-risk individuals, offering valuable insights into population heterogeneity within clinical trials. The publication underscores the value of MRI-based muscle composition assessments to support clinical trials evaluating risk and interventions in CKD.

This study adds to a growing body of evidence supporting the role of muscle composition as a critical factor in chronic disease. By applying standardized MRI-based assessments across diverse populations including recent work in MASLD, heart failure and advanced disease states such as end-stage liver disease (ESLD), AMRA supports the generation of consistent, high-quality data that can be compared across studies and indications.

This publication also builds on prior investigations into muscle composition in CKD, including a study of hemodialysis patients, further underscoring the relevance of AMC across different stages of disease severity. Together, this research highlights the potential of targeting muscle composition as part of future therapeutic strategies and trial design in chronic disease management.

You can read more about the study, titled "Adverse muscle composition is associated with all-cause mortality in CKD: a UK Biobank Imaging Study", here.

Want to know more about how AMRA's MRI-based fat and muscle biomarkers can help transform your trials in metabolic disease and beyond? Reach out at info@amramedical.com to set up a meeting with one of our expert scientists and explore how AMRA can support your next study.

About AMRA Medical

AMRA Medical is a global leader in health informatics, pioneering the field of fat and muscle analysis with proprietary, MRI-based technologies. Our gold-standard platform delivers highly precise and standardized biomarkers, providing an advanced understanding of metabolic and musculoskeletal health that surpasses conventional body composition metrics. These insights play a critical role in optimizing clinical trial design, improving endpoint selection, and supporting data-driven decision-making in both research and clinical practice.

Built on rigorous science and driven by continuous innovation, AMRA's solutions are designed to meet the complex demands of modern healthcare and pharmaceutical development. Through standardized, cloud-based workflows and strategic collaboration, we enable partners to access actionable data with clarity and confidence-accelerating progress from early-stage discovery to impactful clinical outcomes.

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