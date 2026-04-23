Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - (TSX: BAAA) (TSX: BAAA.U) (TSX: BBBB) (TSX: BBBB.U) - Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to unitholders of record on April 30, 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF BAAA Cdn$ 0.078

BAAA.U US$ 0.078 Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB Cdn$ 0.108

BBBB.U US$ 0.108

About Brompton Funds

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293960

Source: Brompton Funds Limited