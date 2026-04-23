Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY)



23-Apr-2026 / 16:30 GMT/BST

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London, UK, 23 April 2026 Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (PEY) Edison issues report on Partners Group Private Equity (LSE: PEY) A notable positive of Partners Group Private Equity's (PEY's) FY25 results was the considerable level of realisation proceeds of €227.3m (c 22% of opening NAV), supporting new investments, its attractive dividend policy and limited buybacks. However, PEY's NAV total return (TR) performance was disappointing with an 8.7% decline in 2025, although this included a 5.7pp negative fx impact from the depreciating US dollar. Idiosyncratic headwinds at three portfolio holdings were a major negative contributor. That said, Partners Group (PG, PEY's investment manager) has recently seen an acceleration in value accretion across its 2021-23 vintages (which was initially slow) and is optimistic about its investments made in 2024-25. We also note that PG has consistently kept PEY's exposure to software companies below that of private equity (PE) peers, now below 10%. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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