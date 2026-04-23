EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Alternative Data Can Give Investors An Edge: BattleFin's Alt Data Consensus Estimates Platform Delivers It



23.04.2026 / 17:31 CET/CEST

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By Meg Flippin, Benzinga Ready to trade on more than just earnings and basic fundamental research? Alt Data Consensus gives you insights beyond the status quo. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Everyone has opinions, but when it comes to stocks, investors need more than the conviction of sell-side analysts alone. They need insights and ground truth for how companies are actually performing. Whether it's consumer transaction data which can help show revenue trends or web traffic indicating customer trends, they want access to these signals. Research analysts have largely been limited to sellside analyst estimates - until now. That's what The BattleFin Group is gearing up to do with its new Alt Data Consensus (ADC) estimates platform, launching May 14th at the BattleFin NYC event aboard the Intrepid aircraft carrier. Previously, alternative data could only be leveraged by sophisticated hedge funds with big budgets and data science teams. The launch of ADC estimates allows buy-side firms to get a sense of which alt datasets relate to which tickers, KPIs and company moving data points. The mapping, tagging, modeling and outputs have been taken care of. ADC aggregates signals from multiple vetted alternative data providers and delivers them in one standardized framework, giving investors a continuously updated consensus built from real-world data. Tracking Wall Street Discrepancies While Supporting Analysts With the platform, investors see where the alternative data sources agree or disagree with Wall Street predictions. Because it updates constantly between official reports, investors can act on information as it happens. Alternative data providers spanning consumer transaction data, workforce intelligence, web traffic, app and mobile intelligence, geolocation data, survey data and more are integrated into the ADC platform. This growing consortium of industry-leading data providers ensures that the consensus is built on the most relevant and high-quality datasets available today, said BattleFin. Since the vendors on ADC have to follow a rigorous vetting process, the company says only datasets demonstrating measurable signal relevance for institutional use cases are included. Investors don't have to worry about wasting time with needless information. Being able to easily access actionable insights is something particularly important today, with the war in Iran, global tariffs, rising oil prices and heightened market volatility making it more complex to get an edge. Traditional financial reports and analyst estimates may not give investors a clear picture of what's really happening. Earnings reports are backward-looking, and relying on analyst opinions can prove risky if the call is wrong. "Our new Alt Data Consensus platform is the missing aggregation layer for alternative data," said Tim Harrington, CEO at The BattleFin Group. ADC was built from the ground up to complement fundamental research, serving as a benchmark and risk management tool designed to empower analysts and guide investment decisions, he said. The platform moves beyond broad predictions to provide insights at the key performance indicator or KPI level, allowing investors to track the specific metrics that actually drive stock prices. Get all the Alt data you need in one place with ADC. Click here to get started on the platform today. Getting That Edge ADC acts as an early warning system too, bridging the gap between official reports and allowing investors to see exactly when the market's expectations are off. With ADC, investors will be able to do several things, including: See how multiple providers' views on the same company or sector align or diverge.

Spot divergences from Street expectations provide a signal investors can investigate.

Calibrate conviction between earnings.

Reduce vendor management overhead with one integration point. Investors don't have to worry about maintaining separate onboarding, normalization and QA pipelines for each provider independently. ADC is slated to launch publicly on May 14th at the company's BattleFin Discovery Day in New York . There, investors and traders can see in-person demonstrations of ADC buy-side investor use cases. Can't wait until then? ADC has opened a waitlist for interested buy-side investors to get exclusive early access . Investors need more than financial reports and analyst calls to make a decision about a stock. They need a variety of data points they can leverage to make moves in real time. ADC offers them that. To learn more about ADC and BattleFin, click here . Featured image from Shutterstock . This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





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