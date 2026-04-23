



SARAWAK, Malaysia, Apr 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Demanlink Connexion Sdn. Bhd. ("Demanlink"), a Sarawak-based telecommunications infrastructure company, today announced the successful deployment of two tailored connectivity solutions for communities in Siburan and Bintulu. The Company deployed Sarawak's first telecommunications smart pole, a multi-function street infrastructure in Siburan, and Demanlink's first built-to-suit (B2S) site in Kampung Jepak, Bintulu. Both solutions comprise future-ready 5G equipment and serve to enhance connectivity coverage in the state's growing urban areas and transport networks.Situated at the heart of Taman Impiana, Siburan, the smart pole delivers seamless 5G connectivity for residents and commuters in the area. Its compact, multi-functional design supports 5G-ready equipment and enables co-location for multiple Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), optimizing infrastructure use and network coverage. It also functions as a lamp pole, enhancing visibility for both drivers and pedestrians alike.In addition, Demanlink's maiden B2S site in Kampung Jepak, Bintulu will deliver seamless network coverage for the surrounding residential and commercial areas as well as a nearby transport network. The new telecommunications site is also strategically located close to six schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) centres, enabling students and educators to access digital learning platforms and online educational resources with high-speed connectivity. The tower is also expected to strengthen mobile coverage along nearby stretches of the Pan Borneo Highway, improving connectivity, navigation and safety for users of the state's key transport corridor.Hanad Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Demanlink said, "Technology is a powerful socioeconomic catalyst. These deployments are about more than coverage. They are about giving communities in Siburan and Bintulu the digital foundation to participate in Sarawak's growth. As the state works toward its 2030 digital economy ambitions, Demanlink's role is to make that infrastructure a reality, one community at a time."Following these deployments, Demanlink continues to expand its footprint across Sarawak in partnership with key local and industry stakeholders. Most recently, the company completed an In-Building Coverage (IBC) deployment at One Shell Square Miri, bringing high-speed 5G connectivity to one of the state's key energy sector hubs. Building on this momentum, Demanlink is also currently deploying several high-speed 5G IBC sites across Sarawak, further growing its portfolio of macro sites, smart poles, and in-building solutions to serve the state's evolving connectivity needs.With a clear focus on delivery excellence, speed-to-market, and local collaborations, Demanlink aims to play a long-term role in strengthening Sarawak's connectivity landscape and enabling inclusive economic growth across communities and enterprises.About Demanlink Connexion Sdn. Bhd.Demanlink is an independent Sarawakian telecommunications infrastructure company focusing on providing shareable and future-ready telecommunications solutions in Sarawak. Demanlink aims to be a key player in Sarawak's growth journey through achieving its digital goals and ensuring digital equity throughout the state, in partnership with investor(s) such as EdgePoint Infrastructure.For more information, visit https://edgepointinfra.com/demanlink.Media contact:Annushia BalavijendranCommunications, EdgePoint InfrastructureEmail: annushia@edgepointinfra.comNur Amalia Binti RosshaimiNarro CommunicationsEmail: amalia@narrocomms.comTimothy GunapalanNarro CommunicationsEmail: timothy@narrocomms.comSource: Demanlink Connexion Sdn BhdCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.