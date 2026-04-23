Reltio 2026.1 Release Transforms Unstructured Data into Trusted Context; Insurance Customer Achieves 75% Reduction in Manual Document Processing

The Reltio context intelligence platform provides trusted business understanding for the enterprise AI era, today announced the launch of Reltio 2026.1. This landmark release solves the "Readiness Gap" revealed by a recent Harvard Business Review Analytic Services survey, which found that only 15% of organizations currently possess the necessary data foundation for Agentic AI.

According to IDC, 90% of enterprise data remains unstructured and largely inaccessible to AI systems. Reltio 2026.1 addresses that gap with industry-first capabilities that unify PDFs, Word documents, web content, transcriptions, and other unstructured sources with structured data. By transforming this "dark data" into trusted, connected context, Reltio is enabling enterprises to move from AI experimentation to operationalizing autonomous agents at scale. The impact of this shift is already evident: a Fortune 500 Reltio insurance customer recently utilized agentic innovations to reduce a multi-week data process down to minutes, including a 75% reduction in manual document processing time.

"Enterprises are entering a new phase of AI, where success depends less on how much data you can process and more on whether AI and agents can actually trust and understand the information they are given," said Manish Sood, CEO Founder of Reltio. "That is the shift from data processing to context intelligence. We are helping our customers build a system of context today that transforms fragmented, raw enterprise data into trusted, connected, and meaningful context that AI can use to drive better decisions and outcomes."

Accelerating Agentic Transformation with Reltio 2026.1

The 2026.1 release simplifies the activation of trusted context across three critical pillars:

1. Strengthening Data Unification and Context Enrichment

Reltio AgentFlow Unstructured: Ingests and extracts insights from PDFs, Word docs, and HTML to enrich unified context, making previously "dark" data actionable. With this agentic capability, for the first time, structured and unstructured data can be unified in one data foundation for operational use.

Ingests and extracts insights from PDFs, Word docs, and HTML to enrich unified context, making previously "dark" data actionable. With this agentic capability, for the first time, structured and unstructured data can be unified in one data foundation for operational use. Reltio Flexible Entity Resolution Networks (FERN): Enhanced with AI-driven vectorization to improve the speed and precision of candidate discovery.

Enhanced with AI-driven vectorization to improve the speed and precision of candidate discovery. Advanced Grouping and Hierarchies: Features automated inference of complex, multi-level entity groupings and persistent materialized hierarchies directly in the profile view.

Features automated inference of complex, multi-level entity groupings and persistent materialized hierarchies directly in the profile view. Zero-Copy Interaction Integration: Connects Databricks profiles with real-time transaction data without the need for replication.

Connects Databricks profiles with real-time transaction data without the need for replication. Identity Enrichment: Provides access to a proprietary reference dataset of more than 500 million individuals.

2. Agentic Data Stewardship and Governance

Agent Builder: Provides a template-based environment to create, test, and deploy custom agents with governed "maker-checker" workflows.

Provides a template-based environment to create, test, and deploy custom agents with governed "maker-checker" workflows. Automated Stewardship Agents: Supports autonomous data quality profiling and task execution, allowing human reviewers to focus only on exceptions.

Supports autonomous data quality profiling and task execution, allowing human reviewers to focus only on exceptions. Intelligent Mapping: AI-driven mapping in RDM automates the creation and management of lookup values.

AI-driven mapping in RDM automates the creation and management of lookup values. AI Guardrails: Includes bring-your-own-LLM support with built-in protections against toxicity and prompt injection.

3. Simplifying Real-time Activation

Conversational Segmentation: A new prebuilt agent in Reltio Intelligent 360 allows users to create and manage audiences through natural language.

A new prebuilt agent in Reltio Intelligent 360 allows users to create and manage audiences through natural language. Enhanced Interoperability: New support for Confluent Cloud Kafka improves real-time event streaming.

"Innovation at Reltio is about helping our customers move beyond traditional data platforms toward data-first application platforms that can power automated action in real time," said Ansh Kanwar, Chief Product Officer at Reltio. "We are continuing to push the boundaries of enterprise data by combining stronger identity foundations, more intelligent automation, and easier activation of trusted context across agents and applications."

For more information about the 2026.1 release, please visit our blog.

About Reltio

Reltio is a leader in data unification and management, delivering cloud-native, AI-native master data management (MDM) to help enterprises create trusted data and unlock context intelligence for analytics, automation, and agentic AI. Designed for complex, multi-vendor environments, Reltio helps organizations unify, cleanse, harmonize, govern, and activate core data from multiple sources in real time-across SAP and non-SAP systems. The Reltio Context Intelligence Platform uses advanced entity resolution, continuous data quality, and relationship intelligence within an intelligent data graph to connect data across systems and reveal the full context behind customers, products, suppliers, and other key business entities. This enables organizations to reduce data friction, improve operational execution, and accelerate time to trusted decisions. Reltio is proudly named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions. To learn more about Reltio, visit www.reltio.com.

"Reltio" is a registered trademark, and "Reltio AgentFlow," "Reltio Intelligent 360," and "Reltio Data Cloud" are each trademarks of Reltio, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260423576687/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kevin Keenan, VP Communications, Reltio

kevin.keenan@reltio.com

(978) 844-6203