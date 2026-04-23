dlivrd Technologies Inc: Atlas Joins dlivrd Technologies Portfolio to Accelerate Go-to-Market Execution and Strengthen Customer Experience Infrastructure

Strategic addition enhances AI-powered customer support capabilities across delivery technology ecosystem

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / dlivrd Technologies today announced that Atlas, an AI-powered customer support platform, has joined its growing portfolio of delivery technology brands. The move strengthens dlivrd Technologies' go-to-market capabilities, expands shared services, and enhances the customer experience infrastructure across its platform.

Atlas delivers AI-driven customer support solutions that enable companies to provide high-touch, "white-glove" support experiences at scale. The platform unifies customer conversations, automates responses, and enables faster, more personalized service across channels, helping organizations transform customer support into a driver of growth, retention, and operational efficiency.

"Joining dlivrd Technologies represents a significant opportunity for Atlas to accelerate our growth and impact," said Jon O'Bryan, CEO of Atlas. "The portfolio's shared services model and go-to-market infrastructure allow us to scale efficiently while continuing to deliver innovative AI-powered customer support solutions that create competitive advantages for our customers."

With the addition of Atlas, scalable, best-in-class customer experience solutions become more accessible to delivery-focused brands, which is an essential component of modern last-mile and logistics operations. Atlas helps to further advance the platform built by dlivrd Technologies.

"Atlas strengthens a critical layer of our platform by bringing customer experience to the forefront. As we continue to scale, the ability for our brands to deliver fast, consistent, and high-quality support is a key differentiator. Atlas aligns seamlessly with our long-term vision of building a connected, high-performance delivery technology ecosystem," noted Chris Heffernan, CEO of dlivrd Technologies.

The addition of Atlas reinforces dlivrd Technologies' strategy of building an integrated delivery technology platform where centralized marketing, sales enablement, and operational infrastructure enable portfolio companies to scale faster and operate more efficiently.

About Atlas

Atlas is an AI-powered customer support platform that enables companies to deliver fast, accurate, and highly personalized support across channels. By combining automation, knowledge management, and omnichannel communication, Atlas helps organizations improve response times, increase resolution rates, and drive customer loyalty.

About dlivrd Technologies

dlivrd Technologies is a portfolio of delivery-focused technology and service brands built to power the future of logistics and last-mile execution. Through a shared services model, including go-to-market strategy, marketing, sales enablement, and operational infrastructure, dlivrd Technologies enables its portfolio companies to scale efficiently, innovate rapidly, and deliver exceptional value across the delivery ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Ashley Campos

Chief Strategy Officer

dlivrd Technologies

ashley@dlivrd.io

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/atlas-joins-dlivrd-technologies-portfolio-to-accelerate-go-to-mar-1159580