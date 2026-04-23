Qollateral Expands Nationwide Loan Services to Meet Growing Demand for Alternative Lending Across Texas

New York-based luxury collateral lender brings Manhattan-caliber appraisal expertise and fully insured nationwide shipping to Texas residents holding watches, jewelry, handbags, diamonds, and precious metals.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Qollateral , a NYC-based luxury collateral lender, today announced the expansion of its nationwide loan services to actively serve clients throughout the state of Texas. The move responds to rising demand for asset-backed, credit-independent lending alternatives across the Lone Star State, where a growing population of high-net-worth individuals and collectors is seeking faster, more flexible access to capital.

Texas represents one of the most significant luxury asset markets in the United States. With no state income tax, a business-friendly economic environment, and major metropolitan centers including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, the state has cultivated a deep base of wealth, private collections, and investment-grade luxury holdings. Yet access to specialist collateral lending, the kind that accurately values a Patek Philippe or a GIA-certified diamond, has historically required proximity to major financial hubs like New York City.

Qollateral's nationwide platform eliminates that barrier entirely. Texas residents can now initiate a loan or sale inquiry remotely, receive a preliminary appraisal within 30 minutes, and ship their assets to the company's International Gem Tower vault in Manhattan via a fully insured, prepaid overnight courier. Armed carrier transport is available to protect assets. Additionally, due to strict consumer affairs and New York State laws, interest rates are more favorable to consumers than in other states. Approved funds are wired to the client's Texas bank account on the same business day.

"Texas has one of the most active luxury markets in the country, and our clients there deserve the same level of service and valuation expertise that we deliver in New York. Our nationwide platform means location is no longer a limiting factor when it comes to unlocking the value in high-quality assets."

-- Michael Manashirov, Managing Partner and COO of Qollateral

Assets Accepted from Texas Clients

Qollateral accepts a broad range of high-value collateral from Texas residents, with particular strength in the following asset categories:

Luxury Watches: Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille, Cartier, Omega, and other blue-chip timepieces. Texas has a strong collector base, and sports models such as the Daytona, Submariner, and GMT-Master II consistently command premium loan valuations.

Fine Jewelry and Diamonds: Estate collections, designer pieces, and engagement rings from Tiffany & Co, Cartier, Bvlgari and Van Cleef & Arpels. GIA-certified diamonds and investment-grade gemstones receive market-accurate valuations based on the standard 4Cs framework and current wholesale data.

Designer Handbags: Hermes Birkin and Kelly bags, and Chanel Classic Flap luxury handbags with strong secondary market values.

Gold and Precious Metals: Gold coins, bullion bars, and scrap gold appraised against live spot prices. Items are evaluated by weight, purity, and current market conditions.

How the Process Works

Qollateral's six-step process is designed for out-of-state clients who require speed, security, and transparency:

1. Virtual Consultation: Submit photos and documentation via phone, email, or the website. A preliminary offer is typically returned within 30 minutes.

2. Fully Insured Overnight Shipping: Prepaid shipping labels with full insurance coverage are provided. Items valued above $100,000 automatically qualify for armored transport at no additional cost.

3. Expert Appraisal in Manhattan: Assets are authenticated and assessed at Qollateral's International Gem Tower facility in New York's Diamond District. A final loan offer is presented with full transparency.

4. Same-Day Wire Funding: Once an offer is accepted, funds are wired directly to the client's Texas bank account the same business day.

5. Secure Vault Storage: All collateral is held under Lloyd's of London insurance in a climate-controlled, monitored vault. The client retains full ownership throughout.

6. Return Shipping on Repayment: On full repayment, assets are returned via identical insured shipping, delivered in the same documented condition.

Texas residents interested in a complimentary, no-obligation appraisal are encouraged to visit qollateral.com/contact or call 212-287-5257.

MEDIA CONTACT

Qollateral LLC

50 W 47th Street, Suite 319, New York, NY 10036

Phone: 212-287-5257

Email: hello@qollateral.com

Website: https://qollateral.com

SOURCE: Qollateral

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/qollateral-expands-nationwide-loan-services-to-meet-growing-demand-f-1160251