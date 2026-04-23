FedEx: Delivering Impact Where It Counts, With Futurpreneur

How FedEx and Futurpreneur are powering Canada's young entrepreneurs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / When young entrepreneurs have the right support at the right time, ideas turn into businesses. That belief underpins the collaboration between FedEx and Futurpreneur, which extends beyond sponsorship to combine expertise, promotion, and real world business insight to help more entrepreneurs start stronger and scale sustainably. Together, they power Expert Exchange, a free, national webinar series delivered by Futurpreneur and sponsored by FedEx.

Launched in March 2025, Expert Exchange meets early stage founders where they are, providing practical, expert led guidance they can apply immediately. By removing cost and access barriers, the program helps young entrepreneurs build skills, confidence, and momentum during the most critical stages of their journey.

Practical learning with real world impact

Expert Exchange focuses on action over theory, addressing the challenges founders face every day-from sales and marketing to hiring, technology, and procurement. Interactive workshops led by industry experts cover topics including AI, digital marketing, sales strategy, HR, and government contracting. Sessions are offered free of charge in both English and French, ensuring broad, inclusive access to high quality business education.

Strong participation, measurable results

Between March and December 2025, Expert Exchange delivered 32 sessions, reaching 1,461 attendees across all 13 provinces and territories, including more than 1,100 unique founders.

Advancing inclusion across Canada

Expert Exchange is designed to support entrepreneurs from equity deserving communities. Nearly half of participants self-identified as women or non-binary, 38% as Black, and 4% as Indigenous. The program also connects founders to Futurpreneur's broader ecosystem of mentorship, financing, and long term support.

Looking ahead

Building on a successful first year, Expert Exchange will continue in 2026 with more expert workshops and deeper use of real world case studies, driving lasting impact for Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs. Want to learn more, click here.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-impact-where-it-counts-with-futurpreneur-1160342