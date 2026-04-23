Bangkok, Thailand--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Fullerton Fund Management, has invested in Aura Wellness through the Fullerton Thai Private Equity Fund. Aura Wellness, the parent company of Aura Bangkok Clinic and Aura Xpress, is one of the Fund's ten portfolio companies and its sole investment in the beauty and wellness segment. The investment reflects foreign institutional confidence in Aura Wellness and in Thailand's fast-growing aesthetic medical market, where demand remains strong among both Thai and international customers, in line with the continued expansion of Thailand's medical tourism sector, which remains one of the country's key growth areas.





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Three Strengths that Made Aura Wellness Stand Out and Emerge as One of Southeast Asia's Strongest Beauty and Wellness Players

Strong financial performance signals regional leadership potential

Aura Wellness continues to strengthen its position in Thailand's aesthetic medical market, supported by strong fundamentals and potential for regional expansion. In 2025, the company posted revenue of THB 1,746 million, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 81% over 2021-2025, while net profit rose 74% year on year to THB 214 million from THB 123 million a year earlier. The results underscore Aura Wellness's ability to deliver sustained growth backed by solid management infrastructure and strong execution.

Aura Bangkok Clinic has delivered standout branch-level performance, with sales per branch at around three times the market average. Same-store sales growth (SSSG) has remained on an upward trend despite new branch openings, pointing to strong customer retention alongside continued acquisition of new clients.

Aura Wellness also benefits from strong economies of scale, driven by its multi-brand portfolio and the integration of resources across teams, systems, marketing, and clinic networks. This allows the company to control costs efficiently and create operating leverage as it scales, as demonstrated by the rapid success of Aura Xpress. The group's two large clinic platforms also enhance its bargaining power for medical devices and pharmaceutical products, reflected in the repeated recognition of Aura Bangkok Clinic and Aura Xpress by leading medical product importers in Thailand over several consecutive years.





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Diversified growth strategy supports expansion across branches and brands

Aura Wellness has also attracted attention for its diversified growth strategy, expanding its core brand while launching new growth engines. Aura Bangkok Clinic has continued to grow its branch footprint across Bangkok to meet demand from both Thai and international customers, while its first provincial branch in Udon Thani has provided an entry point into Thailand's Northeast and a potential template for broader nationwide expansion.

Meanwhile, Aura Xpress has become another important growth engine for the group, helping diversify the portfolio while expanding the customer base into a new segment. The sister brand was launched in just two months, generated more than THB 100 million in revenue within six months, and expanded to five branches in its first year, underscoring the strength of the group's back-end systems and its ability to scale efficiently.





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Transparent management systems built for scale

Aura Wellness has also drawn investor attention for its transparent management systems and readiness to scale. The company has invested in integrated operating platforms, including POS and ERP systems, SAP HANA for centralized data and supply chain management, and RFID technology for tighter inventory control. It also uses Ernst & Young (EY), one of the Big Four accounting firms, as its external auditor, reinforcing governance and international management standards.

Growth has also been supported by a headquarters team of more than 200 employees and a total workforce of over 1,000 across both front-line and back-office functions, together with a broad benefits program designed to help staff perform at their best. This has helped Aura Wellness build a strong employer brand, earning Future Trends Awards for two consecutive years as a dream workplace for younger generations in both the 18-22 and 23-35 categories.





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Importantly, the transaction does not represent a change in control. Aura Wellness remains majority-owned by its founder and family, who hold approximately 90% of the company, while CEO and Founder Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan continues to lead the business. The deal is therefore best viewed as a vote of confidence in the company's long-term prospects rather than a change in management.

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Source: GYT