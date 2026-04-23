Seafire AB: Seafire AB (publ) announces preliminary outcome of the rights issue

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Seafire AB (publ) ("Seafire" or the "Company") announced on 4 March 2026 that the Board of Directors had resolved on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). The Board of Directors' resolution on the Rights Issue was approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 30 March 2026. The subscription period of the Rights Issue ended on 21 April 2026. The preliminary result of the Rights Issue shows that 32,547,612 shares have been subscribed for, corresponding to approximately 126.6 per cent of the offered shares. Through the Rights Issue, Seafire will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 140 million before deduction of transaction costs.

The preliminary outcome of the Rights Issue shows that 24,965,241 shares, corresponding to approximately 97.1 per cent of the offered shares, have been subscribed for by the exercise of subscription rights. Additionally, applications for subscription without subscription rights of 7,582,371 shares, corresponding to approximately 29.5 per cent of the offered shares have been received. The preliminary outcome thus shows that the Rights Issue is subscribed to approximately 126.6 per cent in total. The Rights Issue is thus oversubscribed and the underwriting commitments provided by Creades AB, Kenneth Lindqvist and Protector Forsikring ASA will therefore not need to be utilised.

Seafire will receive approximately SEK 140 million from the Rights Issue before deduction of transaction costs. Through the Rights Issue, Seafire's share capital will increase by SEK 4,318,737 from SEK 7,197,896 to SEK 11,516,633, by issue of 25,707,939 new shares, which means that the total number of shares will increase from 42,846,569 shares to 68,554,508 shares.

Those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights will be allocated shares in accordance with the allocation principles set out in Seafire's disclosure document, that has been prepared in accordance with Article 1.4 db of European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Disclosure Document"), regarding the Rights Issue. As confirmation of allocation of new shares subscribed for without subscription rights, a contract note will be sent to the subscriber around 27 April 2026. Subscribed and allocated shares must be paid for in cash in accordance with the instructions in the contract note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notice of allocation in accordance with the procedures of the nominee. Only those who have been allocated shares will be notified.

The final outcome of the Rights Issue is expected to be published tomorrow, 24 April 2026. The final day for trading in BTA (SWE: betald tecknad aktie) is 5 May 2026. The new shares are expected to start trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 11 May 2026.

Advisers

Seafire has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Danmark, Sverige Filial as financial adviser and KANTER Advokatbyrå KB as legal adviser.

Important information

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer to subscribe, acquire or otherwise trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in Seafire. This press release is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. This press release neither identifies nor purports to identify risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in securities. In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared the Disclosure Document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the Prospectus Regulation. The Disclosure Document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation. The Disclosure Document does not constitute a prospectus under the Prospectus Regulation and has neither been reviewed nor approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

The information in this press release is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Russia, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution would violate applicable laws or regulations or would require additional documentation to be prepared or registered or require any other action to be taken, in addition to what is required under Swedish law. Any failure to comply with the restrictions described may result in a violation of applicable securities regulations.

No subscription rights, paid subscription shares (Sw. Betalda tecknade aktier) or shares issued by Seafire have been, or will be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities legislation of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and no subscription rights, paid subscription shares or shares may be offered, subscribed for, exercised, pledged, granted, sold, resold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, other than according to applicable exceptions from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act, and in accordance with securities laws in the state or other jurisdiction in question in the United States. There will be no public offering of such securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been approved or disapproved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any state securities commission or other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed upon or endorsed the merits of the Rights Issue or the accuracy or adequacy of this document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

This press release is distributed to and directed only at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within the definition of "professional investors" in Article 19(2) of the British Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.") of the Order or (iv) certified high net worth individuals and certified and self-certified sophisticated investors as described in Articles 48, 50, and 50A respectively of the Order or (v) persons to whom this press release may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment to which this press release relates will only be available to and will only be directed to and distributed to relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not take any action based on this press release, nor act or rely on it.

The Company assesses that it conducts protected activities according to the Act (2023:560) on the Review of Foreign Direct Investments (the "FDI Act"). Consequently, an investment in shares in the Rights Issue (other than by exercising preferential rights), which results in an investor acquiring a shareholding corresponding to or exceeding a threshold of 10, 20, 30, 50, 65, or 90 per cent or more of the total number of votes in the Company after the completion of the Rights Issue, must be reported to the Inspectorate for Strategic Products ("ISP") before the investment and, if applicable, the corresponding authority in accordance with legislation in another jurisdiction and cannot be completed until ISP and, if applicable, another corresponding authority in another jurisdiction, has left the notification without action or approved the investment. Each investor should consult an independent legal advisor regarding the potential application of the FDI Act in relation to the Rights Issue for the individual investor. For more information, please visit ISP's website, www.isp.se, or contact the Company.

Information to distributors

In consideration of the product governance requirements in: (a) EU Directive 2014/65/EU on markets in financial instruments ("MiFID II"), (b) Articles 9 and 10 of Commission Delegated Directive (EU) 2017/593 supplementing MiFID II, and (c) Chapter 5 of the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's regulations regarding investment services and activities (FFFS 2017:2) (jointly referred to below as "MiFID II's product governance requirements"), and with no liability to pay damages for claims that may rest with a "manufacturer" (in accordance with MiFID II's product governance requirements) that may otherwise be relevant, the shares, subscription rights and BTAs in the Company have been subject to a product approval process whereby the target market for the shares, subscription rights and BTAs in the Company comprises (i) retail clients, and (ii) investors who meet the requirements for non-retail clients and equivalent counterparties, each in accordance with MiFID II (the "target market").

Notwithstanding the assessment of the target market, distributors are to note the following: the value of the shares, subscription rights and BTAs in the Company may decline and it is not certain that investors will recover all or portions of the amount invested; the shares, subscription rights and BTAs in the Company offer no guaranteed income and no protection of capital; and an investment in the shares in the Company is suitable only for investors who do not require a guaranteed income or protection of capital, who (either themselves or together with an appropriate financial advisor or other type of advisor) are capable of evaluating the benefits and risks of such an investment and who have sufficient funds with which to sustain such losses as may arise from the investment. The assessment of the target market does not impact the requirements in the contractual, statutory, regulatory or sales restrictions in relation to the Rights Issue.

The assessment of the target market is not to be considered to be: (a) an assessment of suitability and appropriateness under MiFID II, or (b) a recommendation to any investors or group of investors to invest in, procure or take any other action regarding shares, subscription rights and BTAs in the Company.

Each distributor is responsible for performing their own assessment of the target market regarding the Company's shares, subscription rights and BTAs and for deciding on suitable channels of distribution.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which reflect Seafire's current view on future events and anticipated financial and operational performance. Words such as "intend", "assess", "expect", "may", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and other expressions entailing indications or predictions of future development or trends, not based on historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently associated with both known and unknown risks and uncertainties as they depend on future events and circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or development, and actual outcomes may differ materially from the statements set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the press release speak only as of the date of the press release and are subject to change without notice. The Company makes no promises to publish updates or revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or the like beyond what is required by applicable laws or stock market regulation.

For more information, please contact

Daniel Repfennig, CEO, +46 722-00 89 41, daniel.repfennig@seafireab.com

Per Bodén CFO, +46 70-236 5472, per.boden@seafireab.com

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

This information is information that Seafire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-23 18:00 CEST.