Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - Cudio has officially been recognised as an Odoo Gold Partner, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and reinforcing its position as a leading provider of custom ERP solutions for businesses with complex operational needs.







Cudio Achieves Odoo Gold Partner Status, Strengthening Leadership in Custom ERP Solutions



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The Gold Partner designation reflects Cudio's proven track record in delivering high-quality Odoo implementations, as well as its deep technical expertise and commitment to client success. With over 75 projects implemented globally and more than 30 years of combined technology experience, the company has built a reputation for helping organisations streamline operations, reduce system complexity, and scale efficiently.

Cudio specialises in designing and implementing tailored Odoo ERP systems that unify multiple business functions into a single, integrated platform. By consolidating fragmented tech stacks, often consisting of numerous disconnected systems, Cudio enables businesses to improve visibility, automate processes, and enhance overall performance.

The company serves a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, retail and wholesale, healthcare, e-commerce, and logistics. Its solutions are designed to address industry-specific challenges, from inventory and supply chain optimization to financial management and customer engagement.

As an Odoo Gold Partner, Cudio is further positioned to support businesses seeking to modernise their operations or optimise existing ERP systems. The company provides end-to-end services, including migration, implementation, custom development, integration, and ongoing support. It also works with established technology providers such as Rithum, Crossfire, and Avalara to deliver fully integrated solutions that extend the capabilities of the Odoo platform.

In addition to new implementations, Cudio has developed a strong focus on rescuing underperforming ERP projects. The company has successfully turned around more than 35 failing implementations, helping businesses regain control of their systems and realise the value originally intended from their ERP investment.

Cudio's approach combines technical expertise with strategic consultancy, ensuring that each solution is aligned with a client's long-term growth objectives. By focusing not only on system configuration but also on process optimization, the company helps organisations build a scalable foundation for future expansion.

The Gold Partner recognition also highlights Cudio's commitment to delivering measurable results. Clients benefit from improved operational efficiency, reduced manual workloads, and enhanced decision-making capabilities through real-time data insights.

As businesses continue to navigate increasingly complex digital environments, the demand for flexible, scalable ERP solutions is growing. Cudio's elevation to Odoo Gold Partner status positions the company to meet this demand, supporting organisations as they transition to more streamlined, integrated systems.

With a 100% customer retention rate and a growing global client base, Cudio continues to expand its presence as a trusted partner for businesses looking to simplify their technology and accelerate growth.

About Cudio

Cudio is a leading Odoo implementation and integration partner specialising in simplifying complex technology stacks for growing businesses. Founded by experts with over 30 years of experience in IT, finance, and leadership, the company delivers tailored ERP solutions that streamline operations and drive growth. By integrating Odoo with platforms such as Rithum, Crossfire, and Avalara, Cudio helps organisations modernise systems, reduce costs, and build scalable foundations for long-term success.

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Source: Plentisoft