Verisure plc: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting 2026 in Verisure plc

The Annual General Meeting in Verisure plc (the "AGM") held today, 23 April 2026, voted to support all proposals from the Board and the Nomination Committee. The resolutions passed included the following.

2025 Annual Report

The AGM adopted the 2025 Annual Report, including the Company's accounts, the Directors' report, the strategic report and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2025.

2025 Directors' Remuneration Report

The AGM approved the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, as set out in the 2025 Annual Report.

Auditor

The AGM re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company until the end of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid before the Company's shareholders, and authorised the Directors of the Company to agree the remuneration of the auditor.

Board of Directors

The AGM re-elected and elected Board members in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. Stefan Goetz, Casilda Aresti, Andrew Barron, Cecilia Beck-Friis, Luis Gil, Austin Lally, Adrien Motte, Henry Ormond, Carlos Ortega, Graeme Pitkethly, Dominique Reiniche and Sara Öhrvall were re-elected as members of the Board, while Sam Kini was elected as new member of the Board with effect from and including 1 May 2026, and Stefan Goetz was re-elected as Chair of the Board, each until the end of the AGM 2027.

Nomination Committee Instructions

The AGM approved the amendment to the Nomination Committee Instructions in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The amendment to the Nomination Committee Instructions reflects that the Board going forward will only under exceptional circumstances use its powers to appoint a Director in the interim period between AGMs.

Directors' Remuneration Policy

The AGM approved the Directors' Remuneration Policy, as set out in the 2025 Annual Report.

Additional Transition Awards

The AGM approved the grants of Additional Transition Awards of up to 1,751,810 ordinary shares pursuant to the Verisure plc Global Long Term Incentive Plan in accordance with the Board's proposal. The shares used to satisfy the Additional Transition Awards are contributed to the Company's Employee Benefit Trust (EBT) by the pre-IPO institutional shareholders, and the Additional Transition Awards will not represent any additional dilution to the shareholders of Verisure.

Board authorisations

The AGM authorised the Directors of the Company to allot new shares and disapply pre-emption rights of up to a total maximum nominal value representing 10% of the aggregate issued share capital of the Company at the date of the notice of the AGM, in accordance with the Board's proposal.

The AGM further authorised the Directors of the Company to purchase own shares pursuant to a buyback programme contract of up to a maximum aggregate nominal value representing 10% of the aggregate issued share capital of the Company at the date of the notice of the AGM, in accordance with the Board's proposal.

Additional information from the AGM

The proposals regarding the abovementioned resolutions of the AGM are available on Verisure's website: www.verisure.com/annual-general-meeting .

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Verisure Media Relations

Srebrenka Hanak, Group Corporate Communications Director

pressrelations@verisure.com

Verisure Investor Relations

Kate Stewart, Group Investor Relations Director

ir@verisure.com



About Verisure

Verisure is the global leader in professionally monitored security services,?with a market-leading presence across Europe and Latin America.

Every day, our dedicated teams use leading technology to Deter, Detect, Verify and Intervene to protect ~ 6.2 million families and small businesses from intruders, fire, and health emergencies across 18 countries.

With over 35 years of insights, experience and innovation, Verisure is known for category-creating marketing, sales excellence, innovative products and services, and customer-centricity.

Our mission is to give our customers peace of mind by protecting what matters most to them. We believe that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure.

Thanks to a strong focus on high-quality service, we aim to have the most satisfied and loyal portfolio of customers in the industry. We estimate that we have some of the strongest growth and retention rates globally in consumer-facing services, which demonstrates our commitment to exceptional service levels and strong value proposition for our customers.