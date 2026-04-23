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WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486 | Ticker-Symbol: DWD
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 18:25
162,90 Euro
-0,15 % -0,25
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1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
162,85163,1018:32
162,85163,2518:31
PR Newswire
23.04.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Morgan Stanley B.V. - annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025

AMSTERDAM, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan Stanley B.V. hereby announces that the annual report and financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 as expressed in article 5.25c of the Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht") has been made public and is available on the Morgan Stanley website:

4061 Morgan Stanley B.V. - Year 2025 - Doc

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/morgan-stanley-bv---annual-report-and-financial-statements-for-the-year-ended-31-december-2025-302752020.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
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