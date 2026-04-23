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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.04.26 | 15:25
6,100 Euro
-0,81 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,65018:15
Dow Jones News
23.04.2026 18:09 Uhr
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
23-Apr-2026 / 16:37 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Bank of America Corporation 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Wilmington 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
22-Apr-2026 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
23-Apr-2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  0.002784        11.629849           11.632633   20237146 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      0.070329        11.966469           12.036798     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50                    4844                      0.002784 
 
Sub Total 8.A       4844                       0.002784%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
Right to Recall   n/a      n/a        30759                       0.017681 
 
Sub Total 8.B1                     30759                       0.017681%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
Swaps         11/12/2026   n/a          Cash          4462937       2.565367 
 
Swaps         15/04/2027   n/a          Cash          171144       0.098378 
 
Swaps         15/10/2027   n/a          Cash          148262       0.085223 
 
Swaps         05/05/2026   n/a          Cash          3433048       1.973370 
 
Swaps         20/09/2027   n/a          Cash          871720       0.501078 
 
Swaps         15/03/2028   n/a          Cash          16074        0.009240 
 
Swaps         15/06/2026   n/a          Cash          525622       0.302136 
 
Swaps         23/02/2027   n/a          Cash          1440000       0.827735 
 
Swaps         20/08/2026   n/a          Cash          640841       0.368366 
 
Swaps         06/01/2027   n/a          Cash          1619648       0.930999 
 
Swaps         02/04/2027   n/a          Cash          3676220       2.113150 
 
Swaps         09/06/2026   n/a          Cash          1532908       0.881140 
 
Swaps         09/03/2028   n/a          Cash          766454       0.440570 
 
Swaps         15/07/2026   n/a          Cash          26807        0.015409 
 
Swaps         15/09/2026   n/a          Cash          44753        0.025725 
 
Swaps         04/06/2027   n/a          Cash          35394        0.020345 
 
Swaps         01/10/2027   n/a          Cash          2427        0.001395 
 
Swaps         31/03/2027   n/a          Cash          2800        0.001609 
 
Swaps         23/02/2028   n/a          Cash          2401        0.001380 
 
Swaps         26/06/2026   n/a          Cash          688000       0.395473 
 
Swaps         19/04/2027   n/a          Cash          88764        0.051023 
 
Swaps         09/09/2027   n/a          Cash          5319        0.003057 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    20201543      11.612168%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                  6.603691               6.603691% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
 
 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International                4.140878               4.140878% 
Corporation 
 
 
Bank of    BofA Securities 
America    Europe SA                                       
Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

23-Apr-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 424935 
EQS News ID:  2314200 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2314200&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2026 11:38 ET (15:38 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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