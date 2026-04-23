Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Balanced Top Line Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported balanced top line growth including 13% increase in revenue first quarter 2026 vs. first quarter 2025 resulting from 12% growth in loans, 10% growth in deposits and 18% growth in wealth assets year-over-year. A loss-earnback trade and strategic write-down of other real estate impacted comparable period earnings as detailed below. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "While the loss-earnback and write-down transactions muted net income growth, these actions are consistent with our conservative leadership at Oakworth. We continue to be pleased with the underlying performance of the Company. Double-digit balance sheet and wealth asset growth led to strong revenue and core earnings performance as we begin 2026."
As of and quarter ended March 31, 2026 highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $4.9 million compared to $5.0 million in first quarter 2025
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.94 compared to $1.01 in first quarter 2025
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $7.8 million compared to $7.5 million one year ago
- Revenue of $22.3 million: 13% higher than $19.8 one year ago
- 12% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 18% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $14.5 million compared to $12.3 million in first quarter 2025
- 18% higher year-over-year
- Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate
- Loss-earnback trade on securities produced $127 thousand loss in period
- Sale of $7.0 million in US Treasury securities with weighted average yield of 1.16%
- Purchase of $7.0 million in GNMA MBS securities with weighted average yield of 4.91%
- 6-month earnback period; accretive by approximately $125 thousand by year-end
- ROAE of 13.0%
- ROAA of 1.0%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.7 billion, 18% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $30.75
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $12.1 million non-performing loans
- Inclusive of C&I credit moved to non-accrual during quarter
- $0 past due +90 loans
- $2.5 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- $12.1 million non-performing loans
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 11.8%
- CET1: 10.6%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.5%
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of March 31, 2026, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
(In millions)
As of
Change
Change
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
03/31/2026 vs. 12/31/2025
3/31/2026 vs. 3/31/2025
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
$ 2,705
$ 2,685
$ 2,566
$ 2,415
$ 2,285
$ 20
1 %
$ 420
18 %
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
As of
Change
Change
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
03/31/2026 vs. 12/31/2025
3/31/2026 vs. 3/31/2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 113,891
$ 194,946
$ 153,084
$ 124,351
$ 100,968
$ (81,055)
-42 %
$ 12,923
13 %
Federal funds sold
1,951
1,325
950
1,900
525
626
47 %
1,426
272 %
Securities available for sale
213,286
201,684
189,673
175,535
175,599
11,602
6 %
37,687
21 %
Loans, net of unearned income
1,665,422
1,604,023
1,533,734
1,496,222
1,492,413
61,399
4 %
173,009
12 %
Allowance for credit losses
(19,871)
(19,348)
(18,734)
(17,944)
(17,015)
(523)
3 %
(2,856)
17 %
Loans, net
1,645,551
1,584,675
1,515,000
1,478,278
1,475,398
60,876
4 %
170,153
12 %
Fixed assets
3,447
3,625
3,821
3,980
4,221
(178)
-5 %
(774)
-18 %
Interest receivable
7,560
7,246
6,845
6,611
6,909
314
4 %
651
9 %
Other assets
54,169
52,723
52,825
58,967
53,866
1,446
3 %
303
1 %
Total assets
$ 2,039,855
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 1,849,622
$ 1,817,486
$ (6,369)
0 %
$ 222,369
12 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$ 320,493
$ 304,683
$ 300,340
$ 273,119
$ 270,536
$ 15,810
5 %
$ 49,957
18 %
Interest-bearing deposits
1,467,134
1,526,302
1,397,942
1,299,175
1,356,172
(59,168)
-4 %
110,962
8 %
Total deposits
1,787,627
1,830,985
1,698,282
1,572,294
1,626,708
(43,358)
-2 %
160,919
10 %
Total Borrowings
78,299
38,831
58,809
118,786
38,763
39,468
102 %
39,536
102 %
Accrued interest payable
598
1,223
710
1,452
559
(625)
-51 %
39
7 %
Other liabilities
20,950
26,521
20,657
21,333
20,382
(5,571)
-21 %
568
3 %
Total liabilities
1,887,474
1,897,560
1,778,458
1,713,865
1,686,412
(10,086)
-1 %
201,062
12 %
Total stockholders' equity
152,381
148,664
143,740
135,757
131,074
3,717
3 %
21,307
16 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,039,855
$ 2,046,224
$ 1,922,198
$ 1,849,622
$ 1,817,486
$ (6,369)
0 %
$ 222,369
12 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Quarter Ended
Change
Change
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
1Q26 vs. 4Q25
1Q26 vs. 1Q25
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 25,373
$ 25,817
$ 26,194
$ 25,306
$ 24,803
$ (444)
-2 %
$ 570
2 %
Securities available for sale
2,015
1,814
1,667
1,605
1,474
201
11 %
541
37 %
Short term investments
1,201
1,772
1,058
1,043
1,169
(571)
-32 %
32
3 %
Total interest income
28,589
29,403
28,919
27,954
27,446
(814)
-3 %
1,143
4 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,375
11,289
11,357
11,049
11,268
(914)
-8 %
(893)
-8 %
Borrowings
763
678
1,114
1,022
637
85
13 %
126
20 %
Total interest expense
11,138
11,967
12,471
12,071
11,905
(829)
-7 %
(767)
-6 %
Net interest income
17,451
17,436
16,448
15,883
15,541
15
0 %
1,910
12 %
Provision for credit losses
1,315
1,010
905
1,236
775
305
30 %
540
70 %
Net interest income after provision
16,136
16,426
15,543
14,647
14,766
(290)
-2 %
1,370
9 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,837
4,647
4,392
4,131
4,245
190
4 %
592
14 %
Non-interest expense
14,538
14,634
13,223
12,964
12,325
(96)
-1 %
2,213
18 %
Income before income taxes
6,435
6,439
6,712
5,814
6,686
(4)
0 %
(251)
-4 %
Provision for income taxes
1,565
1,145
1,653
1,434
1,655
420
37 %
(90)
-5 %
Net Income
4,870
5,294
5,059
4,380
5,031
(424)
-8 %
(161)
-3 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.96
$ 1.05
$ 1.01
$ 0.88
$ 1.01
$ (0.09)
-9 %
$ (0.05)
-5 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.94
$ 1.04
$ 1.01
$ 0.88
$ 1.01
$ (0.10)
-10 %
$ (0.07)
-7 %
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
YTD Period Ended
3/31/2026
3/31/2025
Change
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$ 25,373
$ 24,803
$ 570
2 %
Securities available for sale
2,015
1,474
541
37 %
Short term investments
1,201
1,169
32
3 %
Total interest income
28,589
27,446
1,143
4 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
10,375
11,268
(893)
-8 %
Borrowings
763
637
126
20 %
Total interest expense
11,138
11,905
(767)
-6 %
Net interest income
17,451
15,541
1,910
12 %
Provision for credit losses
1,315
775
540
70 %
Net interest income after provision
16,136
14,766
1,370
9 %
for loan losses
Non-interest income
4,837
4,245
592
14 %
Non-interest expense
14,538
12,325
2,213
18 %
Income before income taxes
6,435
6,686
(251)
-4 %
Provision for income taxes
1,565
1,655
(90)
-5 %
Net Income
4,870
5,031
(161)
-3 %
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.96
$ 1.01
$ (0.05)
-5 %
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.94
$ 1.01
$ (0.07)
-7 %
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.