BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 23



BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 14,612 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 558.05 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 27 April 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 91,555,799 Ordinary Shares, excluding 26,373,139 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 22.36% of the Company's total issued share capital (117,928,938 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 91,555,799 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:



Lucy Dina

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 5324

23 April 2026