The h.wood Group Expands Footprint with Three New Locations Across the Los Angeles Metro Area

The renowned hospitality group will open The Nice Guy Newport Beach, Little Luck in West Hollywood and Montana's in Brentwood

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / The h.wood Group, the renowned Los Angeles-based hospitality company behind iconic spots like Delilah, Keys, Harriet's and more, is adding to its Southern California portfolio with the announcements of The Nice Guy Newport Beach, Montana's in Brentwood and Little Luck in West Hollywood. The Nice Guy Newport Beach, with a picturesque waterfront location, will add a second Los Angeles-area location for the Italian hot spot while Little Luck will debut as The h.wood Group's new Japanese restaurant concept and Montana's will bring a speakeasy-inspired lounge and restaurant to Brentwood.

The Nice Guy Newport Beach Rendering

The move marks a significant investment in some of the Los Angeles metropolitan area's most dynamic and high-demand neighborhoods. The expansions also reflect The h.wood Group's continued evolution from nightlife staple into a multi-market hospitality portfolio. With every location, The h.wood Group aims to create concepts that sit at the intersection of culture, entertainment, dining and design.

"Los Angeles is home for The h.wood Group and this next phase will continue our strong legacy of creating venues that blend dining, entertainment and top-tier design," said The h.wood Group Co-founder and Co-president John Terzian. "Each of these new locations represents the opportunity to create concepts that will fit effortlessly into their respective neighborhoods while remaining consistent with our approach to creating memorable experiences for guests."

Little Luck Interior Rendering

The upcoming locations span three distinct L.A. neighborhoods:

The Nice Guy Newport Beach marks The h.wood Group's first venture into Orange County, bringing one of its most well-known concepts into a coastal market known for its affluent consumer base and growing dining and nightlife scene. The new location will be located at 2607 West Coast Highway on Newport Beach's waterfront.

Little Luck will feature an elevated Japanese concept - a first for The h.wood Group. The new location at 9229 W. Sunset Boulevard will take over the space formerly held by Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

Montana's aims to capture the feel of an intimate clubhouse set in Brentwood. Montana's is set to open in early 2027 at 11920 San Vicente Blvd.

"We put a lot of thought into these three new locations and wanted to create them in L.A. neighborhoods where locals were looking for elevated dining concepts," said The h.wood Group Co-founder and Co-president Brian Toll. "After more than 20 years of creating hospitality venues in Los Angeles, we still get very excited to bring new offerings to guests and we think these three will be huge hits."

The announcement of these three new locations builds on The h.wood Group's continued growth after the opening of Delilah Dallas earlier this year and the recent announcement of Lady Delilah - the brand's first foray into New York City.

With development currently underway for all three Los Angeles-area projects, these latest expansions showcase The h.wood Group's commitment to its home market and continuing to serve as a leader in the luxury hospitality and dining spaces.

HI-RES RENDERINGS AVAILABLE HERE

Montana's Interior Rendering



ABOUT THE H.WOOD GROUP

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends and Los Angeles natives John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bird Streets and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest.

The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1 Las Vegas, Miami and Austin, amfAR Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events. For more information, visit www.hwoodgroup.com.

Contact: hwoodpr@sequel-inc.com

SOURCE: The h.wood Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/the-h.wood-group-expands-footprint-with-three-new-locations-across-the-los-angeles-metr-1160233