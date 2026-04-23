The EU is moving forward with a plan to restrict funding for PV projects using inverters from high-risk suppliers, citing cybersecurity concerns and issuing new guidance to phase them out. A transition period applies for certain projects linked to the EU grid, while others must exclude such suppliers by 2027.The EU has moved forward with a plan to halt funding for PV projects built with inverters supplied by high-risk vendors. The move was initially reported by German news outlet Der Spiegel, which said the measure takes effect immediately. "We are already facing concrete risks that require immediate ...

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