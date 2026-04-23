Law Practice AI Reaches 300 Law Firm Clients Nationwide, Establishing Legal AI Platform as the Standard for Personal Injury and Lemon Law Automation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Law Practice AI (lawpractice.ai) today announced it has reached 300 law firm clients nationwide, a landmark growth milestone that positions the platform as the leading AI operating system for personal injury and consumer protection law in the United States.

The 300-firm milestone reflects a fundamental shift in how PI and lemon law practices are embracing artificial intelligence, not as an experimental add-on, but as core operational infrastructure. Across the 300 firms now using Law Practice AI, attorneys and paralegals are automating demand generation, client intake , document collection, case summaries, and litigation preparation at a scale that was not possible with traditional workflows.

From Early Adopters to Industry Standard

Law Practice AI launched with a focused thesis: that personal injury and lemon law firms had distinct, high-volume operational needs that no existing legal AI platform was addressing. The 300-client milestone validates that thesis.

Firms using the platform span solo practitioners and boutique consumer protection practices through multi-attorney PI firms with complex caseloads. Shared results across the client base include:

70% reduction in operational costs related to document preparation

7x faster turnaround on demand letters, case summaries, and intake processing

90% reduction in documentation errors across case files

Significant increase in case capacity without proportional headcount growth

"The firms growing fastest right now are not the largest. They are the most efficient. One hundred clients in tells us that efficiency is no longer optional in personal injury and lemon law practice."

- Hamid Kohan, CEO and Founder, Law Practice AI

The Platform Behind the Growth

Law Practice AI's five-solution platform covers every stage of the case lifecycle, including AI-powered intake, document collection, case summary, demand generation, and litigation support, within a single integrated environment. The platform connects natively with CasePeer, MyCase, SmartAdvocate, and other leading legal practice management systems.

All platform operations run under SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and HITRUST compliance frameworks, meeting the data security and confidentiality standards required by law firms handling sensitive medical and legal records.

What Comes Next

With 300 firms onboarded, Law Practice AI is accelerating investment in platform expansion, integration partnerships, and white-label offerings for legal technology resellers and implementation partners. The company is targeting employment law firms, with particular focus on high-density practice markets including California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois.

To learn more or schedule a demo, visit www.lawpractice.ai .

About Law Practice AI Law Practice AI (lawpractice.ai) is the all-in-one AI operating system built exclusively for personal injury and lemon law firms. The platform automates demand letter generation, client intake, document collection, case summaries, and litigation support, delivering 70% operational cost savings, 7x faster turnaround, and 90% reduction in errors. SOC 2 certified, HIPAA compliant, ISO 27001 certified, and HITRUST certified. Trusted by 300+ law firms nationwide.

Media Contact Hamid Kohan, CEO, Law Practice AI Email: sales@lawpractice.ai | Phone: (424) 476-5858 | Web: www.lawpractice.ai

SOURCE: Law Practice AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/law-practice-ai-reaches-300-law-firm-clients-nationwide-establis-1160417