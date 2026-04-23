Waltham Petcare Science Institute: A first for companion animals: AI-supported risk assessment will provide early warning of periodontal disease in dogs

LONDON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientists at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute have developed a new risk assessment model, designed to enhance existing tools to better predict canine periodontal disease. This breakthrough science - published by O'Flynn et al in Frontiers in Veterinary Science - brings a level of predictive technology, already trusted in human medicine, to the world of companion animals for the first time.

Periodontal disease is among the most common diagnoses in canine primary care. Untreated, it can extend beyond tooth loss, affecting organs and overall health. Yet it remains significantly underdiagnosed. Therefore, this advancement could help close a critical gap in veterinary preventive medicine and enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis, that could facilitate more personalized preventive care plans.

A model designed to identify and predict which dogs are most at risk

This enhanced tool is a 'hybrid causal Bayesian network', a type of artificial intelligence model that can analyse complex relationships between various risk factors. It combines millions of data points from electronic health records, owner questionnaires, previous studies and veterinarian expertise.

The network confirms the importance of key risk factors (breed and size, age, head shape and quality of home dental care), quantifies the probability of a dog having periodontal disease based on the presence of these factors, and shows strong performance in predicting which dogs are at high risk.

Using explainable AI, the model's transparent logic can be reviewed and validated by humans, ensuring reliable, trustworthy decision-making.

Dr Stephen Makin, Vice President Waltham Petcare Science Institute, says:

"This breakthrough is more than just a scientific achievement; it's a potential game-changer for canine oral health. Supported by AI, we are moving from detection to prediction, empowering veterinarians and owners with the ability to provide proactive and personalized oral care. This could fundamentally change the health and wellbeing of our canine companions."

Embracing the future of canine care

This exciting and significant advancement in veterinary dentistry could transform how periodontal disease is diagnosed, managed, and ultimately prevented. It will allow conversations with owners around oral health and preventive care that are tailored to their dogs' specific needs.

We are proud to continue building A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS by harnessing predictive technology. In the future, this risk assessment could help ensure the health and wellbeing of countless dogs.?

For information, visit: https://www.waltham.com/first-companion-animals-new-ai-assisted-model-provides-early-warning-canine-oral-health-risks

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