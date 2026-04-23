Law Practice AI Launches Complete Five-Solution AI Operating System for Personal Injury and Lemon Law Firms, Replacing Every Manual Workflow From Intake to Trial

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Law Practice AI (lawpractice.ai) today announced the full commercial availability of its five-solution AI operating system, the first purpose-built legal AI platform to address every operational stage of a personal injury or lemon law case within a single integrated environment. From the moment a potential client makes contact to the final stages of litigation preparation, Law Practice AI automates, accelerates, and improves every step.

The platform is now trusted by 300+ law firms nationwide, integrates with the leading legal practice management systems, and is built to the highest data security standards in both legal and healthcare compliance.

The Five Solutions, Built for Every Stage of the Case

1. AI-Powered Intake

Converts more leads into signed clients with intelligent intake that engages prospects across channels, scores lead quality in real time, and automates follow-up sequences. Firms using Law Practice AI intake report significant improvements in lead-to-client conversion rates without adding intake staff.

2. Document Collector

Automates the request, collection, and organization of client documents with AI-powered reminders and real-time tracking. Eliminates manual chasing, reduces incomplete case file rates, and ensures attorneys have everything they need before preparation begins.

3. Case Summary

Upload any legal document, including medical records, police reports, deposition transcripts, and expert opinions, and receive a structured, court-ready summary that captures every critical detail. Designed for speed without sacrificing accuracy.

4. Demands

Generates complete, evidence-backed demand letters in minutes through an end-to-end AI-powered process. Tailored for any audience, including insurance adjusters, opposing counsel, and manufacturers, with customizable templates, precedent integration, and intelligent formatting.

5. Litigation Support

Builds stronger legal arguments in less time with AI that accelerates discovery, research, and trial preparation. Includes a precedent case finder, automated case valuations, exhibit packet builder, and intelligent document search across the entire case file.

Seamless Integration With Your Existing Stack

Law Practice AI integrates natively with CasePeer, MyCase, SmartAdvocate, Zapier, Twilio, Gmail, Outlook, and Slack, allowing firms to deploy the platform without replacing or disrupting existing workflows. Data flows seamlessly between systems, eliminating double entry and keeping every team member aligned.

"Law firms do not need more tools. They need fewer handoffs. We built one platform that handles every stage of the case because disconnected systems are where time and revenue disappear."

- Hamid Kohan, CEO and Founder, Law Practice AI

Security and Compliance, Built In, Not Bolted On

Every solution in the Law Practice AI platform operates under SOC 2 certification, HIPAA compliance, ISO 27001 certification, and HITRUST certification, ensuring client data, medical records, and case information are processed and stored under the highest available legal and healthcare security standards.

Law Practice AI is available to PI and lemon law firms nationwide. Visit www.lawpractice.ai to sign up or book a demo.

About Law Practice AI Law Practice AI (lawpractice.ai) is the all-in-one AI operating system built exclusively for personal injury and lemon law firms. The platform automates demand letter generation, client intake, document collection, case summaries, and litigation support, delivering 70% operational cost savings, 7x faster turnaround, and 90% reduction in errors. SOC 2 certified, HIPAA compliant, ISO 27001 certified, and HITRUST certified. Trusted by 300+ law firms nationwide.

Media Contact Hamid Kohan, CEO, Law Practice AI Email: sales@lawpractice.ai | Phone: (424) 476-5858 | Web: www.lawpractice.ai

SOURCE: Law Practice AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/law-practice-ai-launches-complete-five-solution-ai-operating-sys-1160415