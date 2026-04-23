Arctaris Impact Investors Invests $15M of Preferred Equity in Greater Phoenix Multifamily Opportunity Zone Property

The investment in Solace at Ballpark Village helps stabilize and preserve newly delivered 211-unit high-quality affordable housing community, serving residents in Goodyear, AZ

GOODYEAR, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC, a Boston-based national impact investment firm with a 16-year track record investing in underserved communities, announced today a $15.2 million preferred equity investment in Solace at Ballpark Village, a 211-unit, three-story garden-style community in Goodyear, Arizona. Structured through the Opportunity Zone program, the investment provides additional capital to help right-size the capital stack and support continued lease-up during a period of submarket volatility driven by significant new housing supply. The commitment helps preserve a supply of high-quality, naturally affordable housing for residents in a growing West Valley community.

The deal is sponsored by Jackson Dearborn Partners (JDP), a Chicago-based real estate investment and development firm that has developed nearly 30 ground-up projects and amassed a portfolio of over 5,500 student housing beds, nearly 2,500 multifamily units and over 200,000 square feet of commercial space. The Goodyear, AZ investment marks Arctaris Impact's second transaction with JDP following its investment in Solace at Cimarron Hills in Colorado Springs. Arctaris is providing preferred equity to reduce leverage and give the project runway to complete its lease-up.

Located at 2445 S. Estrella Parkway, Solace at Ballpark Village sits adjacent to Goodyear Ballpark, the spring training home of the Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds, and within the Ballpark Village district. Completed in 2024, the property offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes and is positioned to serve residents seeking high-quality rental housing at rents priced below 80% AMI (area median income) with access to the West Valley's expanding employment, retail, and recreation base.

"We are pleased to partner with Jackson Dearborn Partners again to support the project's stabilization and its long-term role in the Goodyear community," said Andrew Gibbs, Managing Director at Arctaris. "Solace at Ballpark Village demonstrates Arctaris' focus on providing sponsors developing high-quality, naturally affordable housing with tailored preferred equity solutions."

"Solace at Ballpark Village was our first project in Arizona and we're excited to bring Arctaris into the capital stack and hold this Opportunity Zone property long term," said Ryan Tobias, Managing Partner at Jackson Dearborn Partners.

Goodyear has emerged as one of the fastest-growing communities in the Phoenix metropolitan area, supported by sustained population growth, business expansion across the Loop 303 corridor, and continued residential and commercial investment throughout the West Valley. Recent multifamily oversupply created the market opportunity behind this investment, and Arctaris' capital is helping reduce leverage and support the project through lease-up in a growing Goodyear community. Solace at Ballpark Village is well located near Goodyear Ballpark and GSQ, Goodyear's 150+ acre walkable mixed-use downtown hub, and is served by the Avondale Elementary District and Agua Fria Union High School District.

Today's announcement reflects Arctaris Impact's continued commitment to providing flexible capital solutions for multifamily assets in Opportunity Zones, including recently announced investments in communities in Colorado Springs and Provo.

About Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC

Arctaris Impact Investors, LLC is a national impact investment firm with a more than 16-year track record investing in underserved communities. The firm manages investment strategies that finance growth-oriented operating businesses, real estate, and community infrastructure projects located in underserved communities. Founded in 2009, Arctaris Impact has partnered with the Kresge Foundation, Harvard Business School Professor Michael Porter's Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, and multiple other foundations, federal and state government agencies to invest in Opportunity Zones, inner cities and targeted rural communities throughout the U.S., with the aim of delivering above-market investment returns alongside positive social impact. For more information visit https://arctaris.com.

Arctaris Media Contact:

Cindy Stoller

cstoller@confluencepartners.com

917.331.0418

Legal Disclaimer Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements. These statements reflect prevailing conditions and our best business judgment as of the date of issuance. As a result, actual results may vary from the projections and should not be relied upon as investment advice.

SOURCE: Arctaris Impact Investors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/arctaris-impact-investors-invests-15m-of-preferred-equity-in-greater-phoenix-multifamil-1160410