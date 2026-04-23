HEINEKEN Holding NV: HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS ALL PROPOSALS

Amsterdam, 23 April 2026

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS ALL PROPOSALS

Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The key resolutions are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2025 of EUR 1.90 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.74 was paid on 7 August 2025, the final dividend of EUR 1.16 per share will be made payable on 5 May 2026. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 April 2026.

Distribution out of the company's free reserves

The AGM approved the proposed distribution of EUR46 million from the Company's free reserves, in accordance with the law and the Company's Articles of Association. This amounts to circa EUR 0.16 per outstanding share, payable on 5 May 2026.

Adjustment to the Remuneration Policy

The AGM approved the proposed adjustment to the Board of Directors' remuneration policy regarding travel expenses.

Reappointment of a non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a two-year term.

Reappointment of a non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs L.L.H. Brassey as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

Appointment of a non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM appointed Mr C.A.G. de Carvalho as non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

Reappointment of External Auditor

The AGM reappointed KPMG Accountants N.V. (KPMG) as external auditor for financial reporting for the financial year 2027, and as external auditor for sustainability reporting for the financial year 2027.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 23 April 2026 can be found on the website www.heinekenholding.com as of close of business on 24 April 2026.

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Enquiries

Media Investors Kees Jongsma Tristan van Strien E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl Global Director of Investor Relations Tel: +31 6 54 79 82 53 Lennart Scholtus / Chris Steyn Investor Relations Manager / Senior Analyst E-mail: investors@heineken.com Tel: +31-20-5239590

Editorial information:

Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

HEINEKEN is the world's pioneering beer company. We are the leading developer and marketer of premium and non-alcoholic beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken brand, we have a portfolio of more than 340 international, regional, local, and specialty beers and ciders. With HEINEKEN's over 88,000 employees, we brew the joy of true togetherness to inspire a better world. Our dream is to shape the future of beer and beyond to win the hearts of consumers. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution, and?focused?cost management. Through "Brew a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We?operate?breweries,?malteries, cider plants, and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Most?recent information?is available on our Company's?website, and follow us on?LinkedIn?and?Instagram. .