Numeracle Founder & CEO Rebekah Johnson Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Mid-Atlantic Finalist by EY US

EY US celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs shaping the future of business

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO of Numeracle, has been named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Mid-Atlantic Award by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). Now in its 41st year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world's most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and uplifting communities. The program honors entrepreneurs whose innovations drive economic growth and help shape the future of business.

An independent panel of judges selected Rebekah Johnson among 36 finalists from 34 companies based on their entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, company growth and lasting impact in building long-term value.

Rebekah Johnson founded Numeracle in 2018 with a bold belief that trust in the systems people rely on every day begins with identity. As fraud, impersonation, and uncertainty increasingly erode confidence across communications and digital interactions, she recognized that protecting people and businesses would require more than reacting after harm was done. It would require preventing scammers from gaining access in the first place.

Under Johnson's leadership, Numeracle has grown into a globally recognized leader in trusted identity, helping businesses verify legitimacy, establish authorization, and create trusted engagement across the channels through which they reach customers. Through Know Your Customer (KYC) / Know Your Business (KYB), reputation protection, and trusted branded engagement solutions, the company helps businesses and their communications ecosystem partners create safer, more trusted connections at scale. Numeracle serves more than 3,000 businesses and partners, with a foundation first proven in communications, now scaling across a broader digital economy.

"It is an honor to be recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist," said Johnson. "I've long believed that every system people rely on, from communications to commerce to finance, ultimately runs on trust, and trust begins with identity. As AI accelerates the scale and sophistication of digital interactions, that need only becomes more urgent. I founded Numeracle to help build that missing layer: proving who is real, who is authorized, and who belongs. We started in communications, but the opportunity is far broader. I'm proud our team is helping shape a safer, more trusted digital future."

Entrepreneur Of The Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

This year's Mid-Atlantic finalists represent Maryland,?Virginia?and Washington, D.C., across all industries, including technology, consumer products, manufacturing, finance and more.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 18 during a special celebration in Washington, D.C. and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the national judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, where high-growth CEOs, Fortune 1000 executives and investors converge to shape the future of business.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, LLC, Marsh USA, SAP, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Mid-Atlantic, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor ADP, regional Gold sponsors Cooley and DLA Piper, and regional Silver sponsor Stagedge.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum in November where national finalists and award winners are announced. The national overall winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year competition. Visit ey.com/us/eoy.

About EY

EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.

Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.

EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.

All in to shape the future with confidence.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Numeracle

Numeracle is a trusted identity company helping organizations protect reputation, reduce fraud risk, and create more trusted connections with the people they serve. Founded in 2018, Numeracle delivers identity-driven solutions including Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), reputation protection, and branded engagement tools that help businesses communicate with greater confidence. Serving more than 3,000 customers and partners, Numeracle's foundation first proved itself in communications and continues to expand across a broader digital economy.

Media Contact

Molly Weis

VP, Marketing & Communications

visibility@numeracle.com

+1(814) 380-1181

SOURCE: Numeracle

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/numeracle-founder-and-ceo-rebekah-johnson-named-entrepreneur-of-the-yearr-2026-m-1160436