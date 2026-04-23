LIBRA Insurance Partners Welcomes Newest Agency Member Insurance Agency Marketing Services

IAMS Brings 40-Year Legacy of Advisor-Centric Growth to LIBRA's Partner Network

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / April 23, 2026 / LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA), the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in the United States, announces that Insurance Agency Marketing Services (IAMS) has joined its exclusive network of partner agencies.

Founded in 1986, IAMS is a national independent marketing organization headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. Built on a founding commitment to true partnership, customized service, and best-in-class support, IAMS has spent more than four decades serving independent financial professionals and agencies across the country. The firm's core areas of focus include fixed and indexed annuities, permanent life insurance, and fee-based advisory solutions.

"At LIBRA, we are committed to fostering the success of our partner agencies by providing them with the resources and innovations needed to stay ahead in an evolving marketplace," said Bill Shelow, CLU, ChFC, CPCU, LLIF, President & CEO of LIBRA. "IAMS has a highly respected presence in the industry, rooted in its long-standing track record of advisor-focused service. The depth of their experience makes them an outstanding addition to our partner network. We look forward to putting LIBRA's full platform to work for their continued growth and success."

"LIBRA has a strong reputation for supporting firms in the independent distribution space, and the alignment between our two organizations was clear from the start," said Curtis Hawks, MBA, Executive Vice President and CMO at IAMS. "Partnering with a group like LIBRA creates the opportunity to further enhance the value we deliver to the advisors and agencies we serve. We look forward to leveraging all LIBRA has to offer as we continue to scale."

LIBRA Insurance Partners believes in "the strength of many and the power of one," adopting a true partnership approach with each of its member firms. By joining LIBRA, IAMS will gain access to unmatched resources and programs, proprietary products, and exclusive strategic relationships that will help them differentiate and expand their business. Key resources include:

exclusive facultative underwriting program with RGA Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)

product analysis database and benchmarking tools

a proprietary quick quoting and informals processing platform

proprietary GUL product

exclusive sales mastery program for wholesaler training and an exclusive underwriter academy for underwriter training

To learn more about LIBRA, visit www.LIBRAip.com

About Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc. (IAMS)

Insurance Agency Marketing Services, Inc. (IAMS) is a national independent marketing organization dedicated to supporting independent financial professionals and agencies through a partnership-driven approach and best-in-class service. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, IAMS focuses on fixed and indexed annuities, permanent life insurance, and senior health care solutions, helping the firms it serves grow through strategic support, marketing resources, and operational expertise. For more information, visit www.iamsinc.com or call (800) 255-5055.

About LIBRA Insurance Partners (LIBRA)

LIBRA Insurance Partners is an insurance marketing organization dedicated to serving independent insurance producers, brokers, and financial institutions. Formerly known as LifeMark Partners and BRAMCO Financial Resources, and through the merger with Insurance Designers of America (IDA) in 2022, the firm exists to leverage strategic relationships, expertise, and innovation to expand life insurance distribution for the benefit of all stakeholders. LIBRA Insurance Partners is dedicated to the ongoing development and enhancement of resources to differentiate partner agencies from the competition. Its partner firms benefit from robust proprietary service offerings, unparalleled partnership, product expertise, and access to industry-leading technologies and tools, including expansive underwriting support resources.

To learn more about becoming a LIBRA partner firm, visit www.LIBRAip.com or call (410) 837-3022.

###??

SOURCE: LIBRA Insurance Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/libra-insurance-partners-welcomes-newest-agency-member-insurance-age-1160432