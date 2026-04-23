Stillwater, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - The Oklahoma Legislature has approved $40 million in state funding to create the Agronomy Discovery Center at Oklahoma State University's Agronomy Research Station in Stillwater.

This comprehensive modernization will enhance OSU's agronomy research enterprise - from its world-renowned wheat breeding program to its nationally recognized turfgrass science program and broader crop and soil research - and strengthen Oklahoma's $42 billion agricultural economy.

The investment, along with private support, will fund construction to expand one of the nation's most prominent public crop breeding programs. In addition to research, the new center will be home to related OSU Extension and Ferguson College of Agriculture academic programs.

"This investment by the Oklahoma Legislature is a profound vote of confidence in Oklahoma State University and in the farmers, ranchers and rural communities who depend on our research," OSU President Jim Hess said. "The Agronomy Discovery Center will give our world-class scientists the facilities they deserve and ensure Oklahoma remains at the forefront of agricultural innovation for generations to come. Together, with our new veterinary medicine hospital, OSU is building the infrastructure to lead the nation in both agriculture and animal health."

The approval of the Agronomy Discovery Center follows the Oklahoma Legislature's investments in 2023 and 2025 to support the construction of a new $329 million OSU College of Veterinary Medicine teaching hospital, which will be among the most advanced veterinary education and research facilities in the country. Together, the two investments reflect a sustained legislative commitment to cementing OSU as a national leader in the agricultural and life sciences.

University officials expressed gratitude to the Oklahoma Legislature for its confidence in OSU and its recognition of the critical role agricultural research plays in Oklahoma's economy.

"We appreciate Speaker Hilbert, Senate Pro Tem Paxton, appropriation chairs Sen. Chuck Hall and Rep. Trey Caldwell, Sen. Roland Pederson and the entire Oklahoma Legislature for their leadership and their investment in Oklahoma's future," Dr. Hess said. "This decision will pay dividends for the state of Oklahoma and our citizens for decades."

The Agronomy Discovery Center project will replace outdated infrastructure with state-of-the-art research greenhouses, a research and education center with modern laboratory facilities, equipment storage and additional research support space.

"The Agronomy Discovery Center represents a critical investment in the future of agriculture and food innovation," said Jayson Lusk, OSU vice president for agricultural programs and dean of the Ferguson College of Agriculture. "Modernizing the Agronomy Research Station allows us to advance research that improves crop performance, sustainability and quality, outcomes that matter not only to farmers and rural economies but to the entire agricultural value chain. From millers and bakers seeking consistent, high-quality grain to consumers who expect safe, affordable and nutritious food, this work connects the field to the final product. The Agronomy Discovery Center strengthens our ability to meet what today's markets demand while preparing agriculture for what the future will require."

The facility will support a broad portfolio of agronomic research. The Stillwater station serves as a focal point for a number of OSU research initiatives, with crop production, wheat and turfgrass breeding, soil fertility, weed science and forages making up the predominant areas of study.

The economic case for the investment is substantial:

OSU's Wheat Improvement Team has delivered $78 million in returns to Oklahoma farmers over the past 16 years, with investments returning more than $8 for every dollar spent.





Oklahoma's agricultural industry contributes $42 billion annually to the state economy, with wheat production exceeding 110 million bushels in 2024 - ranking Oklahoma No. 5 nationally for wheat production.





Oklahoma farmers produced $606 million worth of wheat for milling with an estimated $424 million of that coming from varieties developed by the OSU Wheat Improvement Team.





OSU wheat varieties are developed to support dual-purpose production for livestock forage, generating an additional 300 million pounds of beef each year, worth more than $600 million to Oklahoma ranchers.





Since 2000, OSU has commercialized 43 varieties that account for more than 70% of all wheat acres planted in Oklahoma, approximately 10% of all wheat acres planted across the United States and two of the top three wheat varieties grown in Texas.

The Agronomy Discovery Center has already attracted strong support from Oklahoma Genetics Inc., the Oklahoma Wheat Commission and private donors. The State Legislature has tasked OSU Agriculture to raise $10 million in order to receive the $40 million in state funding. OSU is actively pursuing additional private fundraising and federal appropriations to complement the state investment, and architectural planning is underway.

This investment is about ensuring Oklahoma agriculture stays strong, competitive and innovative for the future," said Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. "The research conducted at Oklahoma State University directly impacts farmers, ranchers, consumers and rural communities across our state. By modernizing this facility, we are strengthening the tools and resources our producers rely on every day and reinforcing Oklahoma's leadership in feeding and fueling the world."





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Oklahoma State University is a modern land-grant university that prepares students for success. Through teaching, research and Extension, OSU engages communities and empowers servant-leaders to meet society's most pressing challenges. OSU is the largest university system in Oklahoma and has more than 36,000 students across its five-campus system and more than 27,000 on its combined Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, with students from all 50 states and more than 127 nations. Established in 1890, OSU has graduated more than 300,000 students to serve the state of Oklahoma, the nation and the world.

OSU Agriculture is comprised of the Ferguson College of Agriculture and two state agencies - OSU Extension and OSU Ag Research.

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Source: Oklahoma State University